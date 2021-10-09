Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stars pay tribute to Dame Diana Rigg at Last Night In Soho screening

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 8.14pm Updated: October 9 2021, 9.29pm
Matt Smith, Synnove Karlsen, Edgar Wright, Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Michael Ajao attend the premiere of Last Night in Soho (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Diana Rigg’s co-stars have paid tribute to the late actress at a screening of Last Night In Soho.

The film, directed by Edgar Wright, was Dame Diana’s final movie appearance. She died in September 2020 at the age of 82.

The psychological horror was screened on Saturday as part of the London Film Festival.

Paying tribute to The Avengers star Dame Diana, Wright told the PA news agency: “Her not being here any more, I have to not be sad about it.

“I have to tell myself I was lucky that I was fortunate to work with her in the first place.

“I’m so happy that I got to work with Dame Diana Rigg and be friends with her before she passed away.”

Last Night In Soho tells the story of a young fashion designer named Eloise, played by Thomasin McKenzie, who goes back to the 1960s while on a trip to central London.

Lifetime Achiement Award – Rigg
Dame Diana Rigg (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Diana plays Eloise’s landlady, Miss Collins, in the film.

Elizabeth Berrington, who starred alongside Dame Diana, said the late actress was an important figure in the era in which the film was set.

“She was so talented and sophisticated and had been such a star at the time in such important films,” she told PA.

“She was also an incredibly bright and brilliant woman, and dry and witty.”

Last Night in Soho premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Elizabeth Berrington (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Diana was “such a huge loss to film and also to theatre as well, where she was such a great star”, Berrington added.

Synnove Karlsen said the cast are “all remembering her today”.

Last Night in Soho premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Synnove Karlsen (Yui Mok/PA)

“She was just an amazing person yo work with and I feel so privileged that I got the chance to work with her and I think it’s a really great thing for her to be in as her last thing.”

She added that Soho was “such an amazing, cinematic place to shoot”.

“There’s something about the 60s that has that dark undercurrent to it, which really lends itself to the movie,” she said.

Matt Smith said the film is set in a “beautiful period”.

Last Night in Soho premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Matt Smith (Yui Mok/PA)

“London really was swinging and I think Edgar’s evoked that just brilliantly. It’s fabulous,” he added.

The film sees Smith play the villainous character Jack.

“It’s always good fun to play a villain,” he said.

The film will be released in cinemas on October 29.

