Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Giant wands bring Harry Potter magic back on 20th anniversary of film release

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 5.00pm Updated: October 13 2021, 5.04pm
The wands have been installed in London’s Leicester Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The wands have been installed in London’s Leicester Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Giant wand statues have been unveiled in London’s Leicester Square to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the film Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The wands are replicas of those used by characters in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, which are based on the books of JK Rowling.

Each of the nine wands is 15ft and they will be illuminated every evening until October 25.

They will also form part of a light show every half-an-hour from 6pm on selected days to music from the films.

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone premiere took place in Leicester Square on November 16 2001.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 20th anniversary
Pupils from Park View School in north London took part in a class on using wands (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It is based on the first book in the series.

To mark the unveiling of the statues, wand choreographer Paul Harris, who worked on the Harry Potter films, gave a class for pupils from Park View School in West Green, north London, on how to use a wand.

Polly Cochrane, UK and Ireland country manager for Warner Bros, said: “It is so exciting to have the Wizarding World Wands brought back to London and we are thrilled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone being released in UK cinemas.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 20th anniversary
Pupils from Park View School in north London were taught how to use the wands (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It is an honour to have the wands displayed in Leicester Square, considering its legacy of hosting premieres for the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films over two decades, and we hope the fans will love and enjoy the light shows as much as we do.”

The wands will later go on tour and will be displayed in Hull, Stoke, Reading and Birmingham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]