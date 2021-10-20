Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elton John hails Lil Nas X as a ‘hurricane of fresh air’

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 11.37am
Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Elton John has praised Lil Nas X for causing a “seismic shift” in how the hip hop community should see gay people.

The 74-year-old Rocket Man singer worked with the US rapper, real name Montero Hill, on the track One Of Me, which featured on his acclaimed debut album.

Lil Nas X, 22, recently earned his third US number one with Industry Baby, while Sir Elton secured his ninth UK number one with Cold Heart, a collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Lil Nas X (Ian West/PA)

The success made him the first solo artist to score a UK top 10 single in six different decades.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sir Elton praised Lil Nas X, who is openly gay.

He said: “He’s a hurricane of fresh air. He’s a seismic shift in how the hip hop community must regard gay people.

“He’s got so much bravado and so much sense of humour and irony. He’s so intelligent with what he’s doing visually and lyrically and musically.

“It’s hard to not just take to him and watch him and think ‘Wow, where did this come from?’

“If you watch his videos, you see what a mind he has. He’s going to do so many great things and he has a visual future as well, maybe as a film-maker or a scriptwriter, because, when I have met him and spent time with him, he’s just so full of ideas.

“I love the fact that when somebody criticised him, he said ‘Haven’t you got anything better to do than criticise me? You’ve got people in your state suffering from Covid-19, look after them, don’t worry about me – I’m doing fine’.

“He’s a much-needed breath of fresh air. But there’s a lot of great gay artists making music and it’s good and it brings out the best in creativity from people who are gay. He is a leading example of how to do it.”

Lil Nas X shot to fame following the global success of the single Old Town Road in 2019.

He came out as gay later that year and has since been praised for the LGBT-positive lyrics in his music.

Sir Elton also spoke of his sadness at having to reschedule his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to a hip injury requiring an operation.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic so everything that happens I have to accept, and I can’t really change it,” he said.

“The only thing I can change is to do something positive. Get it done now. I hate disappointing people and I hate cancelling shows.”

