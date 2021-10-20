Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stacey Dooley to present new BBC documentary on stalking

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 10.33pm
Stacey Dooley (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Dooley (Ian West/PA)

Stacey Dooley is to present a new documentary series about the impact of stalking on victims, the BBC has announced.

The programme will see Dooley embed herself in a specialist police unit in Cheshire and a victim support organisation as “she reveals stark details of lives consumed by stalking”, according to the broadcaster.

The two-part series, which is being created for BBC Three, has been given the working title of Stalked.

The first episode will focus on stalking by ex-partners, while the second episode will focus on the stalking of strangers.

“Stacey finds out there are no one-size-fits-all answers when it comes to preventing stalking and prison alone can’t do it, but with police and health professionals working together tackling each case long term, we’re more likely to see real changes,” the BBC said in a statement.

Dooley said: “Prior to these films, I perhaps hadn’t taken into account just how truly devastating and life-changing stalking can be.

“Victims are often forced to change their lives entirely and often likened their normality to simply ‘existing’…

“These survivors deserve to be heard and prioritised.”

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “Stacey remains one of the most authentic voices around and her documentaries are incredibly popular with the BBC Three audience.

“These films are so timely and will look at the consequences of stalking and the way it can devastate lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier