Entertainment TV & Film

GMB receives more than 1,400 complaints over Covid card discussion

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 8.58pm
Hilary Jones (Ian West/PA)
Hilary Jones (Ian West/PA)

Good Morning Britain has received 1,428 complaints about a broadcast which featured a discussion about the coronavirus yellow card reporting system.

The broadcast on November 1 saw regular contributor Dr Hilary Jones draw attention to letter drops about the risks of vaccination purporting to be from the Government.

He described them as “complete misinformation” and said they could be dangerous.

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2016 – London
Richard Madeley (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He told co-hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid: “Beware of bogus letter drops, which are complete nonsense. This is complete misinformation.

“It looks like a Government UK yellow card reporting scheme for adverse reactions to any kind of medicines or vaccines.

“But this purports to talk about all sorts of adverse reactions to vaccines, which are completely bogus and hoax.”

Madeley asked: “So it is anti-vaccine?”

Jones responded: “Oh absolutely – and this would put a lot of people off the vaccine, dangerously, because it is completely misinformation.”

Madeley then ripped one of the leaflets in half.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said the complaints, received between November 2 and 8, related to a discussion on the ITV show on the coronavirus yellow card reporting system.

It did not say whether an investigation had been launched.

Good Morning Britain has been contacted for comment.

