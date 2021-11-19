Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Cynthia Erivo to replace Craig Revel Horwood as guest judge on Strictly

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 10.03am
Cynthia Erivo (Ian West/PA)
Cynthia Erivo (Ian West/PA)

Oscar nominee and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo will replace Craig Revel Horwood on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel this weekend after he tested positive for Covid-19, the BBC said.

The broadcaster announced on Monday that the former dancer and choreographer, 56, was self-isolating and will be absent from Saturday and Sunday’s musicals-themed episodes.

He is expected to return to the programme the following week after his period of self-isolation ends.

Erivo, who will soon star as Elphaba in the big screen version of the musical Wicked, will appear as a guest judge alongside Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas.

The actress is an acclaimed theatre star and appeared in Broadway’s revival of The Colour Purple, the Sister Act UK Tour and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

She was also nominated for the best actress Oscar and the best original song Oscar for the film Harriet.

Erivo said: “I’m so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for musicals week.

“Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all art and making it one.

“I’m excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend.”

Revel Horwood is the latest member of the BBC programme to test positive following a string of absences from contestants in this year’s series.

Loose Women star Judi Love, who was the fifth contestant to be eliminated, was the most recent star to have tested positive.

Love had been due to perform a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John during the October 23 show but had to pull out.

Comedian Robert Webb and partner Dianne Buswell previously withdrew from the show over the TV star’s ill health.

The Peep Show star, who had open heart surgery two years ago, said he was advised by a doctor to quit the show in October after he had “begun to feel symptoms” while training.

Last month, McFly star Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden returned to the dancefloor after testing positive for coronavirus.

The duo missed a week of shows while they were self-isolating.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye was previously sidelined due to a back injury.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on November 20 at 6.35pm, with the results show on November 21 at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

More from The Courier