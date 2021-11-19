Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Who will replace Andrew Marr on Sunday mornings on the BBC?

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 3.11pm
Andrew Marr is stepping down from his role at the BBC (Ian West/PA)

Andrew Marr’s Sunday morning programme on BBC One has been appointment television for those in the Westminster bubble, as well as its keen observers.

His departure from the corporation leaves a vacancy in one of the most high profile jobs in political journalism.

Here are some of the contenders to replace him:

Laura Kuenssberg

Women in Film & TV Awards 2016
Laura Kuenssberg (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The BBC’s political editor is likely to be among the frontrunners for the job.

It was previously reported Kuenssberg is negotiating stepping away from her role of the past six years to join the Today programme as part of a major reshuffle of the BBC’s on-air staff.

Zeinab Badawi

Appeal to save portrait
Zeinab Badawi (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The presenter of BBC Global Questions and HardTalk has hosted Marr’s show before so would be a familiar face to his regular viewers.

She is bookmaker Coral’s favourite to take over, with odds of 2-1.

Emily Maitlis

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Emily Maitlis (Ian West/PA)

The presenter of Newsnight has won acclaim for her high profile interviews with the Duke of York, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton and would be a sparring partner to be reckoned with when sitting down with political leaders.

Andrew Neil

Andrew Neil will never appear on GB News again
Andrew Neil (Nick Ansell/PA)

It has been mooted that the former long-time BBC presenter could return to the fold after he stepped down from his roles as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News.

Neil has since said it was a “huge mistake” for him to become the face of the fledgling channel and hinted he is keen for another job in TV, saying: “I don’t want GB News to be the full stop in my broadcasting career.

Nick Robinson

London Evening Standard Progress 1000
Nick Robinson (Ian West/PA)

The former BBC political editor, who has filled in for Marr before, is currently a presenter of both BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme and Political Thinking.

Clive Myrie

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Clive Myrie (Ian West/PA)

A regular presenter of BBC News At Six and Ten since 2010, the broadcaster has previously worked as the broadcaster’s correspondent in Asia, Africa, Washington, Paris and Brussels.

Earlier this year he replaced John Humphrys as the host of Mastermind, when the veteran journalist stepped down after 18 years in the role.

Victoria Derbyshire

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Victoria Derbyshire (Ian West/PA)

The award-winning broadcaster has presented some of the BBC’s biggest programmes, including Newsnight and Panorama, and fronted her own current affairs show.

When plans to axe her self-titled BBC Two programme were leaked, the host said she was “absolutely devastated”.

She was introduced to a whole new audience when she competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year.

Amol Rajan

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 – London
Amol Rajan (Matt Crossick/PA)

The BBC’s media editor is a presenter of the prestigious Today programme on Radio 4, as well as Start The Week.

He is also a restaurant critic and makes regular appearances on television as a guest on the judging panel of MasterChef.

Sophie Raworth

Virgin Money London Marathon 2020 Launch
Sophie Raworth (Ian West/PA)

The BBC newsreader, who has also covered for Marr in the past, is one of the main presenters of the BBC News At Six and Ten.

She has also presented election night coverage, as well as Watchdog, Crimewatch and coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show.