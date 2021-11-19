Who will replace Andrew Marr on Sunday mornings on the BBC?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Andrew Marr’s Sunday morning programme on BBC One has been appointment television for those in the Westminster bubble, as well as its keen observers.

His departure from the corporation leaves a vacancy in one of the most high profile jobs in political journalism.

Here are some of the contenders to replace him:

Laura Kuenssberg

Laura Kuenssberg (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The BBC’s political editor is likely to be among the frontrunners for the job.

It was previously reported Kuenssberg is negotiating stepping away from her role of the past six years to join the Today programme as part of a major reshuffle of the BBC’s on-air staff.

Zeinab Badawi

Zeinab Badawi (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The presenter of BBC Global Questions and HardTalk has hosted Marr’s show before so would be a familiar face to his regular viewers.

She is bookmaker Coral’s favourite to take over, with odds of 2-1.

Emily Maitlis

Emily Maitlis (Ian West/PA)

The presenter of Newsnight has won acclaim for her high profile interviews with the Duke of York, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton and would be a sparring partner to be reckoned with when sitting down with political leaders.

Andrew Neil

Andrew Neil (Nick Ansell/PA)

It has been mooted that the former long-time BBC presenter could return to the fold after he stepped down from his roles as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News.

Neil has since said it was a “huge mistake” for him to become the face of the fledgling channel and hinted he is keen for another job in TV, saying: “I don’t want GB News to be the full stop in my broadcasting career.

Nick Robinson

Nick Robinson (Ian West/PA)

The former BBC political editor, who has filled in for Marr before, is currently a presenter of both BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme and Political Thinking.

Clive Myrie

Clive Myrie (Ian West/PA)

A regular presenter of BBC News At Six and Ten since 2010, the broadcaster has previously worked as the broadcaster’s correspondent in Asia, Africa, Washington, Paris and Brussels.

Earlier this year he replaced John Humphrys as the host of Mastermind, when the veteran journalist stepped down after 18 years in the role.

Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire (Ian West/PA)

The award-winning broadcaster has presented some of the BBC’s biggest programmes, including Newsnight and Panorama, and fronted her own current affairs show.

When plans to axe her self-titled BBC Two programme were leaked, the host said she was “absolutely devastated”.

She was introduced to a whole new audience when she competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year.

Amol Rajan

Amol Rajan (Matt Crossick/PA)

The BBC’s media editor is a presenter of the prestigious Today programme on Radio 4, as well as Start The Week.

He is also a restaurant critic and makes regular appearances on television as a guest on the judging panel of MasterChef.

Sophie Raworth

Sophie Raworth (Ian West/PA)

The BBC newsreader, who has also covered for Marr in the past, is one of the main presenters of the BBC News At Six and Ten.

She has also presented election night coverage, as well as Watchdog, Crimewatch and coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show.