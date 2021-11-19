Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele thanks fans for the ‘ride’ following album release

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 5.49pm
(Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
Adele has thanked fans for the “ride” following the release of her new album 30.

The 33-year-old music superstar’s fourth studio effort launched on Friday to widespread critical acclaim.

Celebrating her initial success, Adele shared a photo on Twitter showing her in the recording studio with her hands thrown up in the air.

The image, which showed the singer sat next to a glass of white wine, was captioned: “It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all.”

Adele wore a black turtleneck and gold hoop earrings, with her nails painted black and her strawberry blonde hair tied back in a ponytail.

The post attracted more than 750,000 likes in half and hour, with fans describing her in the comments section as a “queen” and “inspiration”.

Tracks including My Little Love, Oh My God, I Drink Wine and Hold On have been praised by fans and critics for their vulnerability and old-fashioned sound recalling the golden age of Hollywood.

The album details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with who she shares a son, Angelo.

Sunday will see ITV broadcast a special concert special filmed at the London Palladium, titled An Audience With Adele.