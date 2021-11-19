Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Louise Minchin: I won’t be wearing a bikini in I’m A Celebrity ‘jungle shower’

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 9.03pm
Former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin is one of the stars in this year’s I’m A Celebrity (ITV/PA)
Louise Minchin has vowed to wear a swimming costume, and not a bikini, when she uses I’m A Celebrity’s famous “jungle shower”.

The 53-year-old is heading to Wales for the ITV show after leaving her job as a presenter of BBC Breakfast earlier this year following nearly 20 years in the role.

Minchin admitted she will find being followed constantly by cameras a challenge despite her experience on morning television.

Speaking ahead of the launch on Sunday, she also confirmed she would not be opting for a bikini in the shower, which has moved inside and become boiler-heated due to the series’ new location outside of Australia.

Minchin said: “I prepared for the shower. I will be wearing a swimming costume in the shower.

“There’s definitely something different because obviously on Breakfast I know when the mics are not on and I know when the cameras are off.

“But yeah, I think at first I will try to remember there are cameras around me and microphones around me all the time. But I’m sure very soon I’m going to forget that.

“I’ve just got to trust that I can just be myself. I haven’t got a bikini – I won’t be wearing a bikini in the shower.

“That’s how I’ve managed to get around that one. I won’t be revealing more of myself than I mean to.”

Minchin admitted she is “nervous” ahead of her arrival at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, where the show is taking place for a second year due to ongoing travel challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I’m super excited, and also extremely nervous because there are so many massive challenges ahead and I just don’t know how I’m going to cope with them.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
The stars of the new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV/PA)

“I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years, I’ve watched it for goodness knows how many years.

“I’ve watched some series in their entirety, and last year, particularly, I sat down on my sofa, because I’d just had an ankle operation, and I watched the show back-to-back solidly every night and I just thought it looked like enormous fun.

“It just made me laugh, seeing the celebrities being covered in goop and cockroaches and all the things I’m really scared about.

“I just thought it’s huge fun, and I’ve always wanted to be part of it.

“This year seems like a good year. I’ve left my job of 20 years and I just thought why not?

“This is an amazing opportunity, why not get on and do it now because it’s something I’ve wanted to do for ages.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.

