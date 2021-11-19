Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC presenters lip sync in charity challenge

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 9.45pm
Mike Bushell, Kate Silverton and Jason Mohammad do battle (Tom Dymond/BBC)
BBC news and sports presenters put their acting skills to the test for a special Children In Need edition of musical guessing game I Can See Your Voice.

BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell, newsreader Kate Silverton and Final Score host Jason Mohammad each performed a lip sync rendition of a classic song.

The BBC One gameshow’s usual celebrity investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden, along with their special guest Pudsey Bear, had to guess which two presenters were performing to their own voice recording and who was miming to someone else’s vocals.

After a lively rendition of Olly Murs’ Dance With Me Tonight, Bushell was voted as the imposter singer by the panel.

The musical gameshow provided a special edition for Children In Need (Tom Dymond/BBC)

Holden had a gut feeling Bushell could not sing, while Carr thought the lipsync was “kind of perfect”, adding: “He put so much into it, so entertaining, but also his eyes were terrified throughout”.

Hammond disagreed, adding: “I just feel in love with him, and I really do believe that that voice went with his face to be honest, I think he can sing.”

Silverton belted out in best lip-synced fashion Fever by Peggy Lee, with Carr describing her voice as “pretty spectacular”.

Hammond added: “She’s been on Strictly as well. News, dance and she’s got the voice as well.”

Welsh presenter Mohammad sang to The Wonder Of You by Elvis Presley, but his performance was not believed by Hammond who said: “This is Children In Need but I feel that that performance was in need of some help, unfortunately. There was a point where he missed some of the vocals.”

The show’s host comedian Paddy McGuinness disagreed and said he loved Mohammad’s performance and Carr also believed it was the sports presenter’s real voice.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Mike Bushell was voted as the presenter without the talent (Ian West/PA)

Finally, the panel decided they thought Bushell was the presenter who could not sing and he then got to perform a second number, Don’t You Worry Child by Swedish House Mafia, which confirmed that they were indeed correct.

McGuinness joked: “I don’t think this word is used enough on telly but that was harrowing.”

Bushell said: “I do apologise, but you could have heard beautiful Kate or Jason sing if you had picked them instead.”

Children In Need announced after the segment on their charity fundraising night that £20,403,012 had been donated so far.

