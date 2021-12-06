Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Longlist for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022 announced

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 5.15am
BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2022 (BBC Radio 1/PA)
BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022 (BBC Radio 1/PA)

Ten new up-and-coming artists have been announced as part of the longlist for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022.

The 20th year of the list sees eight female nominees tipped for success in the music industry next year.

Among those selected are AIM Independent Music award winner Enny, pop-fusion artist Pink Pantheress, and South African-born Baby Queen.

AIM Independent Music Awards
AIM Independent Music award winner Enny is among those nominated.

Lola Young, who recorded the John Lewis Christmas song, a cover of Together In Electric Dreams, was also included on the list.

Other nominated solo artists include Central Cee, Mimi Webb, Priya Ragu and Tems.

Indie duo Wet Leg and Leeds-based group Yard Act have also made the longlist.

Gay Times Honours Awards
South African-born Baby Queen is also part of the list tipped for industry success next year.

The Sound Of list was created in 2003 to showcase the most exciting rising stars in music.

Previous winners of the accolade include Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, HAIM and Years & Years.

The list was selected by a panel of over 130 industry experts and other artists including Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish.

Chris Price, Head of Music for Radio 1, says: “This year’s Sound Of list will go down as one of the greats; a rich and diverse representation of genres, a great year for British and female artists.

Adele releases new music
Multi-award winning artist Adele is among previous winners of the accolade.

“I’m delighted to report that all ten acts have had significant support from Radio 1, many of them as alumni of our own Brit List.”

The winner will be announced on January 6 on BBC News and BBC Radio 1.

