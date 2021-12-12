Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Three famous faces to battle it out for the crown in I’m A Celebrity final

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 2.47am
(ITV/PA)
(ITV/PA)

Singer Frankie Bridge, Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller will compete to be crowned the king or queen of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

Football star David Ginola narrowly missed out on a spot in the final after being eliminated from the ITV series on Saturday’s episode following a public vote.

The other famous faces were visibly shocked at Ginola being voted out of the Welsh castle, but speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly following his exit, he said: “It’s a victory for me anyway, it’s just a win, all the thing is a win staying there thanks to the public. It has been amazing.”

The four famous faces battled it out during Saturday’s episode in the Celebrity Cyclone trial, where they had to climb up a hill while being pelted by mounds of water and plastic balls as they tried to collect their stars.

The ITV show has been on air since November 21 and has had an eventful three weeks, including having to remove intruders on two separate occasions.

The celebrity contestants were also evacuated from camp for a few days and taken to separate locations without phones, internet or TVs as a precaution as Storm Arwen caused damage to the production.

Following three days off air, the show returned after the production team worked around the clock to get it back up and running.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
It has been an eventful three weeks for the 2021 series (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

This year’s series also saw TV presenter Richard Madeley exit the show early after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill. Having broken the Covid bubble he was not able to return to the programme.

The show returned to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in the Australian jungle.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final will air on ITV on December 12 at 9pm.

