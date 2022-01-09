Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenage pop star Gayle battles Adele in UK singles chart

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 7.00pm
Adele has occupied top spot for nine weeks (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
Rising pop star Gayle could topple Adele from the top spot in the UK singles chart with her viral hit abcdefu.

The 17-year-old American singer is on course to take the number one position from the British pop star’s comeback single Easy On Me, which only reclaimed the position last week.

However, less than 1,000 chart sales separate the two tracks, according to the Official Chart Company’s first look update.

Abcdefu would be Gayle’s first UK number one single, while Easy On Me is challenging for a ninth non-consecutive week in the top spot – which would extend its record as Adele’s longest-running number one hit.

The track is Gayle’s debut single and it went viral on social media after the singer posted a clip of the rebellious post-break-up song to TikTok.

Fellow American singer Lauren Spencer-Smith, an 18-year-old former American Idol contestant, is also on track to enter the UK’s top 10 for the first time.

Her break-up track Fingers Crossed sits at number three in the UK singles chart after it also gained huge popularity through Tiktok and social media.

Last week, Canadian singer The Weeknd released his new album Dawn FM and three tracks from the record are already on course to enter the UK’s top 20.

Sacrifice is set to be the highest new entry at number six, while Take My Breath might take seventh place and his collaboration with Swedish House Mafia on How Do I Make You Love Me? is on track for number 15.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno by the cast of the new Disney film Encanto is on course to stay in fourth place while North Shields singer-songwriter Sam Fender is set to fall two places to number five.

