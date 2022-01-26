Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stacey Dooley: Anybody can be stalked, anybody can be a stalker

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 12.04am
Stacey Dooley: Anybody can be stalked, anybody can be a stalker (Ian West/ PA)
Stacey Dooley says her new documentary helped her realise that "anyone can be stalked and anybody can be a stalker".

Stacey Dooley says her new documentary helped her realise that “anyone can be stalked and anybody can be a stalker”.

The TV presenter said stalking was “much more common than I had anticipated”, but it was important to try and to understand the mindset of perpetrators.

Speaking about the programme, titled Stalkers, on the One Show she said: “It’s much more common than I had anticipated.

“I think when you look at the statistics it’s one in five women and one in 10 men will be stalked. It’s bonkers.

“I feel like a couple of years ago we tended to associate it with someone who is public facing but actually anybody can be stalked and anybody can become a stalker”.

As well as victims, Dooley speaks to stalking perpetrators in her documentary and says it is “not helpful” to simply hate them and their actions.

“I think it’s really important to try and hear from perpetrators,” she said.

“Because instinctively you despise what they’re doing, you want to make sure the survivors are prioritised but I think hating the perpetrators and hating what they’re doing alone is not helpful.

“You need to try to comprehend what is going on in their minds to try and ultimately make sure that this doesn’t continue.

“I wonder if that feels a bit radical to some people but I think it is probably necessary”.

Stacey Dooley: Stalkers is available now on BBC iPlayer.

