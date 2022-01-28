David Schwimmer pays tribute to genocide victims on Holocaust Memorial Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Schwimmer has called for “reflection and education” about the victims of genocide on International Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Friends actor shared a post on Instagram paying tribute to the millions of innocent men, women and children who lost their lives in the historic atrocity.

“As established by the United Nations, today is a time for reflection and education in honor of the approximately six million Jewish and 5 million non-Jewish innocent men, women and children systematically murdered during the Holocaust,” he wrote

In his post Schwimmer included a quote from Holocaust survivor, Nobel laureate and political activist Elie Wiesel.

“The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference,” it read.

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place each year on January 27, which marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, the largest Nazi death camp, in 1945.