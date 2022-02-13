Love Island star Liberty Poole takes a tumble during Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Love Island star Liberty Poole takes a tumble during Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 7.12pm Updated: February 13 2022, 8.26pm
(Matt Frost/ITV)
(Matt Frost/ITV)

Former Love Island contestant Liberty Poole has suffered a fall on Dancing On Ice – but still managed to earn her highest score of the series.

The reality TV personality took to the rink with her partner Joe Johnson for a routine to Right Round by Flo Rida inspired by her love of rollercoasters.

As they came to the end of their performance, Poole was lifted by her partner but lost her footing during the landing, dragging Johnson to the ice.

However, the pair quickly regained their feet and finished their routine just as the music ended.

The reality TV star scored 28 points out of 40 – her highest score of the series.

The judging panel offered her words of encouragement with Jayne Torvill telling her: “You have done really well this week, so keep it up.”

Ashley Banjo added: “You guys came out with so much speed and energy…and do you know what was more impressive? You guys fell over but you still managed to end on the beat.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole was first on the rink, performing to House Of Fun by Madness, and secured the highest score of the night so far with 34 points.

Dancing On Ice 2022
Brendan Cole (Ian West/PA)

However, judge Christopher Dean was still critical, saying: “It was fun but it didn’t quite tickle my funny bone.”

Phillip Schofield also made his return to the ITV show after missing a week as he tested positive for Covid-19, with Stephen Mulhern stepping in to replace him.

As the show began, he said: “I had serious fomo, I have to tell you, made better by four or five gin and tonics. And well done to Stephen Mulhern as well. Fantastic. You are welcome.”

The competition has reached the halfway point.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

