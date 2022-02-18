Strictly star Johannes Radebe plans to buy home for his mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly star Johannes Radebe plans to buy home for his mother

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 12.06pm
Johannes Radebe plans to buy a home for his devoted mother (Matt Crossick/PA)
Professional dancer Johannes Radebe has said he plans to buy his supportive mother a home in South Africa following his solo success.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has said he feels like his “dreams are coming true” after his solo tour Freedom was set to debut in the UK.

Talking about his success on This Morning, Radebe, 34, said: “I pinch myself every morning, this cannot be real.

“To be able to share it with my mama who has obviously had to sit through my life with me going ‘I’ll make it one day’, it’s nice to share this moment and I said finally I will be able to buy her a home.”

Radebe made history on the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing as part of the first all-male couple, dancing with The Great British Bake Off 2012 winner John Whaite. The duo finished as runners-up behind Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

“Every touch, every look, everything about me and John felt authentic to me personally for the first time. I have been doing Strictly Come Dancing for years and that for me was healing in a lot of ways,” Radebe said.

“What has happened between John and I last year really changed my relationship with my mother – for the first time, we can speak about my sexuality openly.

“There was no problem but it was something that we never addressed, it was something we never spoke about.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Johannes Radebe and John Whaite made history on Strictly Come Dancing last year as the first all-male couple (Guy Levy/BBC)

“You know with African people, very conservative, and I respect that still, but it is nice the way it is now,” he said.

Radebe described his solo tour, which is influenced by his African heritage, as a “burst of colour and energy and everything fabulous”.

He said: “For the first time I am dancing to my own tune and that is so refreshing and personal.

“There is a whole genre of dancing that people haven’t seen me do that has influenced me as a dancer, all famous from the African continent, and I would love to see that in a theatre setting for the first time and I think it’s going to be absolutely stunning.”

The tour is travelling around the UK but Radebe said his dream is for it to go to Africa “to inspire the young Otis and Johannes” – referencing two-time Strictly champion Oti Mabuse.

He added: “Opportunities like this do not come around often to my people back home and it is a very big deal for a dancer to headline a show.

“There are no prospects for it, everybody can dance where I come from, but unfortunately there are no opportunities.”

