Fifth celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice

Happy Monday’s star Bez has become the latest celebrity to be voted off Dancing On Ice, after losing the skate-off to Sally Dynevor.

The maraca-shaking dancer and his professional partner Angela Egan were unanimously eliminated from the ITV show after performing to Happy Mondays’ hit Step On.

The 57-year-old found himself in the sudden death round after adding “one too many distractions” in his musicals week routine to Bat Out Of Hell, honouring the late Meat Loaf.

Dancing on Ice contestant Bez with his professional partner Angela Egan (Matt Frost/ITV)

During the live show, he came out onto the ice on a motorbike, played an electric guitar solo alongside fire blowers and left the ice on a bat which was anchored into the air.

Bez admitted his favourite performance on the show was his Indiana-Jones inspired routine, where he performed a head roll off the ice and was chased by snakes and a boulder.

Co-host Holly Willoughby said they they have loved watching him each week, adding: “You have been a favourite in my household.”

Judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and guest Dame Arlene Phillips all chose to save Coronation Street star Dynevor.

In the live show, she had received her lowest score to date performing My Favourite Things from The Sound Of Music and was told to “have guts and push yourself” by Dame Arlene.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, 45, scored the first 10 of the series from Dame Arlene following his performance with replacement skating partner Brendyn Hatfield.

Hatfield stepped in for Cole’s professional partner Vanessa Bauer, who was forced to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dame Arlene said the pair “hit perfection” and received a total score of 47 following their performance to Beggin’ from Jersey Boys.

Topping the leader board this week was Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, scoring 47.5 out of 50 for her routine to Barbara Streisand’s Don’t Rain On My Parade.

The 40-year-old was called a “star” and “the perfect leading lady” by Diversity’s Banjo.

Also in the show, BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte received his highest score and The Vamps singer Connor Ball had points deducted after he took a tumble on the ice.