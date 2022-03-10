Alfred Molina says legendary Doc Ock costume was ‘surprisingly comfortable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alfred Molina says legendary Doc Ock costume was ‘surprisingly comfortable’

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 5.19am
Alfred Molina says legendary Doc Ock costume was ‘surprisingly comfortable’ (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Alfred Molina says legendary Doc Ock costume was ‘surprisingly comfortable’ (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Alfred Molina has revealed that his villainous Doc Ock costume was “surprisingly comfortable” thanks to the clever work of Spider-Man costume designer Sanja Hays.

The English actor spoke fondly of the legendary super-villain outfit at the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) in Santa Monica, California.

He appeared on the red carpet alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield and a host of other actors and designers.

24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Alfred Molina starred as Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Recalling his well-known costume he said: “We had all the layers and the big leather coat on top of that and we had everything underneath.

“The big metal belt looked like it would be very heavy but Sanja Hays the designer did a very clever thing.

“She cut the back out of the leather part of the costume, which you couldn’t see, which basically meant I could breathe a bit.

“It was surprisingly comfortable. The nice thing about the design was it looked good but it felt like clothing, it didn’t feel like a costume.”

24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Molina’s co-star Andrew Garfield (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Molina told the PA news agency that he had been “pleasantly surprised” to be invited back for the latest instalment of the web-slinging franchise and it was “nice to see all the Brits” in the US blockbuster.

He starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, as Doctor Stephen Strange, and Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, who both played Peter Parker.

Garfield also attended the red carpet event and was honoured with the CDGA’s Spotlight Award.

In his acceptance speech Garfield said: “Thank you for your art, thank you for your hearts, and I hope we get to keep creating together.”

Oscar-winning English designer Jenny Beavan won the Excellence in Period Film award for her work on Disney’s Cruella, and accepted the award virtually.

Ahead of the event, attendees’ outfits did not disappoint as a collection of actors and designers took to the red carpet with aplomb.

Other famous faces at the CDGA included Ariana DeBose, Stephanie Beatriz and Laura Dern.

