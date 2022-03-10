Alfred Molina says legendary Doc Ock costume was ‘surprisingly comfortable’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfred Molina has revealed that his villainous Doc Ock costume was “surprisingly comfortable” thanks to the clever work of Spider-Man costume designer Sanja Hays.

The English actor spoke fondly of the legendary super-villain outfit at the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) in Santa Monica, California.

He appeared on the red carpet alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield and a host of other actors and designers.

Alfred Molina starred as Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Recalling his well-known costume he said: “We had all the layers and the big leather coat on top of that and we had everything underneath.

“The big metal belt looked like it would be very heavy but Sanja Hays the designer did a very clever thing.

“She cut the back out of the leather part of the costume, which you couldn’t see, which basically meant I could breathe a bit.

“It was surprisingly comfortable. The nice thing about the design was it looked good but it felt like clothing, it didn’t feel like a costume.”

Molina’s co-star Andrew Garfield (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Molina told the PA news agency that he had been “pleasantly surprised” to be invited back for the latest instalment of the web-slinging franchise and it was “nice to see all the Brits” in the US blockbuster.

He starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, as Doctor Stephen Strange, and Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, who both played Peter Parker.

Garfield also attended the red carpet event and was honoured with the CDGA’s Spotlight Award.

In his acceptance speech Garfield said: “Thank you for your art, thank you for your hearts, and I hope we get to keep creating together.”

The award for Excellence in Period Film goes to costume designer, Jenny Beavan, for Cruella! #CDGA #CDGLocal892 pic.twitter.com/Hp8HSBzaXv — Costume Designers Guild Awards (@CostumeAwards) March 10, 2022

Oscar-winning English designer Jenny Beavan won the Excellence in Period Film award for her work on Disney’s Cruella, and accepted the award virtually.

Ahead of the event, attendees’ outfits did not disappoint as a collection of actors and designers took to the red carpet with aplomb.

Other famous faces at the CDGA included Ariana DeBose, Stephanie Beatriz and Laura Dern.