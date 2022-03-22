Rachel Zegler reportedly to present at Oscars after invitation snub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rachel Zegler has reportedly been invited to present at this year’s Oscars, after the actress revealed she was not invited to the 94th annual awards show.

The West Side Story star will now join the ranks of famous faces who are due to appear onstage at the ceremony on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It comes after Zegler shocked fans after replying to a comment on Instagram asking her what she would be wearing to the ceremony on Sunday.

Zegler stars as one of the film’s protagonists, Maria, alongside Ansel Elgort and Ariana DeBose in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” she wrote.

The actress, 20, said she hoped “some last minute miracle” would occur so that she could celebrate the film, which is nominated for seven Oscars, in person.

The news of her snub caused outrage on social media, including from Russ Tamblyn, a member of the original 1961 West Side Story cast.

Tamblyn, who played Riff, said Oscars organisers had a “duty” to find Rachel Zegler a seat and urged them to “do right by her”.

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin also tweeted that he would buy the actress two tickets to the show.

my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)… — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 20, 2022

Zegler stars as one of the film’s protagonists, Maria, alongside Ansel Elgort and Ariana DeBose in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of the hit musical.

She is currently in London filming for her next big role in Disney’s Snow White.

The film West has earned seven nods at this year’s Oscars, including best picture, best director, best supporting actress, best cinematography and best sound.

She previously thanked fans for their support and said she would “respect the process”.