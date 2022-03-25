Ruth Langsford wants to ‘correct’ fashion problems for women her age

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ruth Langsford has said she struggles to buy clothes that help her remain “stylish and fashion-forward” as she gets older but also “comfortable”.

The TV presenter, 62, is hosting a Feeling Fabulous weekend with guests including TV personality Rylan Clark, Dragons Den entrepreneur Sara Davies and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.

The event at London’s Old Billingsgate in July will be based around her QVC clothing range, which Langsford said she had designed after struggling to find clothes for herself.

“I’m probably designing things for myself if I’m honest but I think that resonates with so many women of my age group, and older, who have the same problems I have buying clothes.

“I want to remain stylish and fashion-forward, but I also want to be comfortable.

“I want to try and correct the problems that I find,” she said.

TV presenter Angellica Bell will host the main stage at the event which will see Langsford present fashion ideas to inspire summer and autumn wardrobes.

The Loose Woman presenter said she wanted to encourage women to make more time for themselves as “women don’t often put themselves first”.

Talking about the guest stars, she added: “Some of my celebrity friends will be dropping in and we’re going to do some ‘Ruth and Friends’ sessions on the main stage.

Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)

“My wonderful Strictly dance partner Anton Du Beke is coming, and Rylan is not just my TV son but a true friend and one of the funniest people I know.

“He is what the Feeling Fabulous event is all about.

“Sara is a phenomenal woman on every front: she’s an incredible business woman, she’s the crafting queen, and I love her on TV.

“I watched her on Strictly and I just loved her, she was so excited and couldn’t quite believe she was there.

“Having done Strictly myself, I know the feeling. I just know she will bring a lot of energy to the show. ”

Feeling Fabulous is a two-day event at London’s Old Billingsgate on July 23 and 24.