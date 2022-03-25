Ruth Langsford wants to ‘correct’ fashion problems for women her age

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ruth Langsford wants to ‘correct’ fashion problems for women her age

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 4.33pm
Ruth Langsford wants to ‘correct’ problems in fashion for women her age (Yui Mok/PA)
Ruth Langsford wants to ‘correct’ problems in fashion for women her age (Yui Mok/PA)

Ruth Langsford has said she struggles to buy clothes that help her remain “stylish and fashion-forward” as she gets older but also “comfortable”.

The TV presenter, 62, is hosting a Feeling Fabulous weekend with guests including TV personality Rylan Clark, Dragons Den entrepreneur Sara Davies and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.

The event at London’s Old Billingsgate in July will be based around her QVC clothing range, which Langsford said she had designed after struggling to find clothes for herself.

“I’m probably designing things for myself if I’m honest but I think that resonates with so many women of my age group, and older, who have the same problems I have buying clothes.

“I want to remain stylish and fashion-forward, but I also want to be comfortable.

“I want to try and correct the problems that I find,” she said.

TV presenter Angellica Bell will host the main stage at the event which will see Langsford present fashion ideas to inspire summer and autumn wardrobes.

The Loose Woman presenter said she wanted to encourage women to make more time for themselves as “women don’t often put themselves first”.

Talking about the guest stars, she added: “Some of my celebrity friends will be dropping in and we’re going to do some ‘Ruth and Friends’ sessions on the main stage.

TV Choice Awards 2017 – London
Rylan Clark (Ian West/PA)

“My wonderful Strictly dance partner Anton Du Beke is coming, and Rylan is not just my TV son but a true friend and one of the funniest people I know.

“He is what the Feeling Fabulous event is all about.

“Sara is a phenomenal woman on every front: she’s an incredible business woman, she’s the crafting queen, and I love her on TV.

“I watched her on Strictly and I just loved her, she was so excited and couldn’t quite believe she was there.

“Having done Strictly myself, I know the feeling. I just know she will bring a lot of energy to the show. ”

Feeling Fabulous is a two-day event at London’s Old Billingsgate on July 23 and 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier