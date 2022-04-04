Music stars spare no expense on the Grammys red carpet in Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Music stars spare no expense on the Grammys red carpet in Las Vegas

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 1.23am
Music stars spare no expense at the Grammy awards red carpet in Las Vegas (Jordan Strauss/AP)
A range of bold looks dominated the 64th Grammy Awards red carpet including exotic prints, trailing gowns and studded detailing.

Stars of the music industry spared no expense with their eye-catching looks ahead of the ceremony, which is taking place in Las Vegas for the first time this year.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Doja Cat arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Doja Cat wore an off the shoulder mint Versace gown and a matching corseted bodysuit with jewelled detail.

The rapper completed the look with layers of diamond jewellery from Samer Halimeh New York and Jacob & Co, and a crystal covered JBL speaker turned into a bag.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Lil Nas X said the ensemble had taken “weeks” to come together (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Montero singer Lil Nas X, known for his head-turning outfits, did not disappoint in a studded all-white Balmain jumpsuit with platformed white shoes.

Jewels outlined the suit’s armour-like pattern and colourful butterflies were embroidered onto the chest and sleeves.

The rapper said the ensemble had taken “weeks” to come together.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
One week on from the Oscars, Billie Eilish opted again for an all-black ensemble but chose an oversized caped-jacket with a floor length dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

One week on from the Oscars, Billie Eilish opted again for an all-black ensemble but chose an oversized caped-jacket with a floor length dress.

She wore black boots with chunky soles and retro sunglasses to complete the look.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion wore an exotic animal print dress with a long, gold-edged slit which extended up to her thigh (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion stood out in her exotic animal print dress with a long, gold-edged slit which extended up to her thigh.

The WAP rapper completed her look with chunky gold bracelets and matching earrings, and her signature winged eyeliner.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
St Vincent arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

St Vincent wore a sprawling coral-reef inspired gown with puffed pink edging and a statement train.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Country legend Carrie Underwood also opted for a long gown, showcasing a flowing golden number complete with a crystal bodice.

As well as being nominated for two Grammys this year, the singer will also take to the stage to perform.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Teen superstar Olivia Rodrigo wore an off-shoulder black pencil gown with glittering pink detail.

With seven nominations, the 19 year-old is one of the evening’s top nominees alongside Eilish.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Music power couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd both showcased simple, yet elegant looks, as they matched their brown toned outfits.

Maren sported a snakeskin patterned cocktail dress that opened at the front to reveal a lacey black bralette, while Hurd went for a sandy coloured suit and matching tasselled loafers.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Brandi Carlile arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Country star Brandi Carlile sported a beaded multi-coloured blazer and black suit pants.

