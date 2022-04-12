Liam Neeson makes surprise guest cameo appearance in Derry Girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Liam Neeson makes surprise guest cameo appearance in Derry Girls

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 9.47pm Updated: April 12 2022, 10.53pm
Liam Neeson (Ian West/PA)
Liam Neeson (Ian West/PA)

Liam Neeson has made a surprise cameo appearance in returning Channel 4 hit comedy series Derry Girls.

The Northern Irish actor, 69, plays a police inspector who is intent on finding out the truth behind a burglary at the school.

Questioning main characters Clare, Erin, Orla, Michelle and James in a dimly-lit police interview room, the Taken star said: “We have had several reports of suspicious activity on the grounds of Our Lady Immaculate College this evening.

“Following up on that lead we discover you five on the premises, that the locks of the side door have been forced and the alarm system deactivated.

Left to right, Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan) and James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn)

“Now we can’t get hold of the head mistress, Sister George Michael, but the caretaker has informed us that a substantial amount of computer equipment seems to have vanished.”

Neeson stars alongside Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn, who have all returned for the eagerly anticipated final instalment of the series.

In the episode, Neeson insists the group of teenagers need a parent or guardian so they call slow-talking Uncle Colm, played by Kevin McAleer, to rescue them.

After discovering the real burglars captured on CCTV footage, Neeson says: “Please do go and for the love of suffering Jesus take him with you,” in reference to dull Uncle Colm.

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee tweeted after the episode that the show had a code name for Neeson on set which was “the big fella”, a secret which she admitted was arguably quite “easily cracked”.

She added: “What an honour to have him in our wee show. Our very own Northern Star.”

The coming-of-age programme is about a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, around the time of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires.

While series one saw the group traverse their teenage years against the backdrop of The Troubles, series two saw them navigate their parents, parties, love interests and school amid a precarious peace process.

In the third season, there is hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over, but their troubles are only just beginning as the group get closer to adulthood.

McGee has previously said the third series of the hit comedy will be the last.

Speaking at the series premiere earlier this month, she described her pinch-me moment as being when Derry Girls was referenced in The Simpsons.

She told the PA news agency: “I was a big Simpsons fan in the 90s, so it blew my mind, I can’t believe that happened. That and the mural (in Derry) were my two moments.”

The show creator also said that the popular series would not have existed without the support of Channel 4.

The Government confirmed recently that it will proceed with plans to privatise the channel, which has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising.

McGee is quoted as saying at the premiere event: “I probably wouldn’t exist as a comedy writer (without Channel 4). I had a career writing drama but they really invested in my voice as a comedy writer which is what I am now most known for.”

Derry Girls airs on Channel 4 at 9.15pm every week.

