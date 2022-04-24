Ant Middleton joins Ashley Cain during ultra-marathon in honour of late daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ant Middleton joins Ashley Cain during ultra-marathon in honour of late daughter

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 11.07pm
Ant Middleton joins Ashley Cain on last leg of ultramarathon in honour of late daughter (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ant Middleton joined reality TV star Ashley Cain on the last leg of his 100-mile ultra-marathon in memory of his late daughter.

Azaylia Diamond Cain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia when she was eight weeks old and a fundraiser to try to help save her life had reached more than £1.5 million before she passed away at eight months old.

At the time, former footballer and Ex On The Beach star Cain said his heart was “shattered” but promised to ensure her name “lived on”.

To mark the first anniversary of her death, Cain set out to run 100 miles raising money for The Azaylia Foundation, which supports children fighting cancer.

Cain began the 100-mile run from his hometown of Nuneaton in Warwickshire on Saturday, finishing in Trafalgar Square in London on Sunday afternoon.

After passing the 80-mile mark, ex-serviceman Middleton, 41, joined Cain on the run.

On Instagram, Cain said: “Ant Middleton has been an absolute diamond, what a tough guy but what a big heart.

“I swear if he hadn’t of turned up a couple of miles back we may have been in the van now, I’ve got to show a lot of love and appreciation to this guy, we’re on the road to 100 miles baby.”

Meanwhile, Middleton said: “He had it in the bag already, he’s got it in the bag, I’ve come for a little bit of motivation this is just to pump that lions heart of his a few more beats to get him over the finish line.

“Ashley is amazing and listen I wouldn’t do it, I’m not that mad.”

Cain was visibly emotional after completing the ultra-marathon on Sunday, greeted by a swarm of friends, family, fans and supporters.

