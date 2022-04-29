Sir Paul McCartney uses documentary footage for John Lennon duet in stage return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sir Paul McCartney uses documentary footage for John Lennon duet in stage return

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 12.55pm
Sir Paul McCartney (Ian West/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney (Ian West/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney performed a duet with the late John Lennon using footage from Peter Jackson’s acclaimed Beatles documentary as he returned to the stage for the first time in more than two years.

The musician, 79, launched his Got Back tour in Spokane, Washington state, on Thursday night by performing for nearly three hours and treating his fans to classics including Get Back, Hey Jude, and Live And Let Die.

He also performed other Beatles songs for the first time in more than 10 years, including Getting Better, You Never Give Me Your Money and She Came In Through The Bathroom Window.

He duetted with Lennon on I’ve Got A Feeling, using Jackson’s restored footage as it was shown on a big screen.

He told the crowd: “Peter Jackson said: ‘I can pull John’s voice out if you’d like me to’.”

Jackson’s three-part documentary series, entitled Get Back, is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969, and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for more than half a century.

It follows Sir Paul, Lennon, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr and their creative process as they write and rehearse 14 new songs in preparation for their first live show in more than two years.

The film also features the Beatles’ final live performance as a group, the rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row. The Beatles split in 1970.

Sir Paul ended his Spokane show by bringing a Ukrainian flag out on stage, drawing cheers from the sold-out crowd.

His tour moves to Seattle, Washington on May 2 before he headlines Glastonbury Festival in June.

