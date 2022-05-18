Lashana Lynch, Forest Whittaker and Eva Longoria among stars at Cannes opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lashana Lynch, Forest Whittaker and Eva Longoria among stars at Cannes opening

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 5.51am
Hollywood stars including Lashana Lynch, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Eva Longoria and Forest Whittaker were photographed on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a surprise message at the opening ceremony of the prestigious event.

France Cannes 2022 Opening Ceremony
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears via remote during the opening ceremony (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The Ukrainian president told audiences at the 75th annual awards that it was “necessary for cinema not to be silent”, during a message that was translated live into French and given a standing ovation.

The festival is expected to see star-studded premieres for upcoming films including Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick, with Tom Cruise returning to Cannes for the latter for the first time in 30 years.

France Cannes 2022 Opening Ceremony
Forest Whitaker poses with his honorary Palme d’Or (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The Hollywood A-lister is also due to receive a special tribute to his career ahead of the film’s screening on May 18.

Films starring Sir Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba and Kristen Stewart are due to be unveiled at the festival in the south of France.

France Cannes 2022 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Eva Longoria arrives at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film Final Cut (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Whittaker, who won best actor at Cannes 34 years ago for his performance as Charlie  Parker in Clint Eastwood’s Bird, was presented an honorary Palme d’Or at the opening ceremony.

France Cannes 2022 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Nukaaka Coster-Waldau pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Despite being subject to heavy Covid protocols in 2021, this year’s Cannes has largely done away with pandemic measures.

France Cannes 2022 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
The festival has non-compulsory mask-wearing this year (Dionisia Vasilopoulou/AP)

