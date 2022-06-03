Liam Gallagher equals brother Noel after securing fourth number one album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Gallagher equals brother Noel after securing fourth number one album

By Press Association
June 3 2022, 6.02pm
Liam Gallagher has secured his fourth solo UK number one (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liam Gallagher has secured his fourth solo UK number one album with his latest release C’Mon You Know.

Gallagher, 49, has previously achieved the top spot as a solo artist with As You Were in 2017, Why Me? Why Not in 2019 and MTV Unplugged in 2020.

The former Oasis star’s recent success on the Official Charts Company album charts draws him level with brother Noel as Oasis’ seven studio albums hit number one, while Noel has a further three chart-topping studio albums under Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, as well as a number one greatest hits album.

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Fans have long hoped for a reunion, but in 2020 Liam said Noel had turned down £100 million to reform the band for a tour.

Liam is set to perform two sold-out shows at Knebworth Park over the bank holiday weekend, almost 26 years after Oasis famously played at the venue.

The Manchester-born singer also boasts a second simultaneous new entry on the official albums chart top five, with his live album Down By The River Thames sitting at number four.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Gallagher said: “What do we have here? Another Number One record brothers and sisters. Thanks to everyone whose bought C’mon You Know and Down By The River.

“I’m buzzing, you’re very kind. Thanks everyone and I’ll see you again.”

Oasis exhibition
The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009 (Michael Spencer Jones/PA)

Elsewhere on the charts, Sheffield rock band Def Leppard enjoy their first top five album in 26 years with Diamond Star Halos at number five.

The quintet’s 12th studio album becomes their highest charting since 1996 release Slang.

Pop Idol winner Will Young celebrates his 10th top 10 album this week as his 20 Years – Greatest Hits Collection is confirmed at number six, while 18-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae finds her way into the top 10 at number seven with her debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly.

After the launch of the ABBA Voyage show in London last week, the Swedish pop group have moved back into the top 10 with Gold – Greatest Hits, sitting at number nine after all four members of the group publicly reunited for the first time in five years.

The Sex Pistols celebrate a place in the top 20 with The Original Recordings, a collection of the English punk band’s work between 1976 and 1978.

Their success comes off the back of the release of Pistol, Danny Boyle’s biopic of the group based on the memoir of the group’s guitarist Steve Jones.

