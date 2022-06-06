Daisy Edgar-Jones shipped DJ decks to US while filming Where The Crawdads Sing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daisy Edgar-Jones shipped DJ decks to US while filming Where The Crawdads Sing

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 4.56am
Daisy Edgar Jones shipped DJ decks to US while filming Where The Crawdads Sing (Doug Peters/PA)
Daisy Edgar Jones shipped DJ decks to US while filming Where The Crawdads Sing (Doug Peters/PA)

Daisy Edgar-Jones shipped her DJ decks out to the US and put on impromptu performances for fellow cast members while filming Where The Crawdads Sing, her co-star has revealed.

Taylor John Smith said the actress was “rad” and had taught him how to “spin decks” in their shared apartment during production in Louisiana.

The film, set for release later this year, is produced by Reese Witherspoon and based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Delia Owens.

It follows the story of Kya (Jones) a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina, who becomes enveloped in a local murder mystery.

“It was phenomenal,” Smith told the PA news agency at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“(Daisy’s) so funny when you’re not working that you forget how brilliant of an actor she is.

“It was a great experience. I didn’t feel like we had any tough days, it was just enjoyable, every moment.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
Jones stars in the film, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon and based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Delia Owens (Ian West/PA)

“She was teaching me how to spin decks and DJ in our off time, she’s so rad.

“She shipped them out from the UK and was full-on DJ-ing in our apartment.”

The actor added that during the four months of filming the pair had also indulged in movie nights and nature walks, but had been unable to go on a proper British pub crawl.

He added that he would work with Jones again “in a heartbeat” and do it “for free”.

Smith also admitted that he had been excited to learn that pop megastar Taylor Swift had written an original song for the film, after hearing it at the end of a special screening.

“I thought ‘I know that voice’…it was so cool,” he said.

