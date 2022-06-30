Louise Thompson reveals she still gets ‘agonising pain’ after traumatic birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Louise Thompson reveals she still gets ‘agonising pain’ after traumatic birth

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 5.07pm
Louise Thompson (Ian West/PA)
Louise Thompson (Ian West/PA)

Louise Thompson has revealed she struggles to climb stairs without feeling exhausted and still experiences “agonising pain” following the traumatic birth of her son.

The Made In Chelsea star, 32, has been open about her health struggles and PTSD diagnosis after suffering complications while giving birth to her son Leo-Hunter, with her partner Ryan Libbey, late last year.

In an emotional update shared on her Instagram story on Thursday, she said she “just wants someone to fix me”.

Made in Chelsea series 10 premiere – London
The reality TV personality previously said she experienced a ‘dance with death twice’ while in hospital (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Thompson posted a photo of herself with her arm covering her eyes with a caption saying she had “a good day yesterday followed by a bad day today”.

The TV star continued: “When I spoke to my psychiatrist she told me to make sure that any physical health doctors I see take my concerns seriously.

“I don’t want to just be labelled as ‘mentally unwell’ – I feel that I’m often overlooked now.”

She explained that she had recently received some blood test results back which showed that “quite a few” of her levels were “either too high or too low”, describing the news as “incredibly triggering”.

Thompson reflected on how her life has changed since the complicated birth, saying: “Pre my traumatic experience and spending all that time in hospital I was super healthy working out 4 times a week and living a good life.

“Now I can hardly climb a set of stairs without feeling exhausted. I get the worst agonising pain too. I just want someone to fix me.”

She shared another image of her looking emotional and added that her “poor body and brain are all over the place”.

Thompson also asked her fans if anyone had experience taking her particular mental health medications as she noted that at times she feels “very overwhelmed and sad” and then will suddenly feel “totally numb again”.

Ahead of Christmas, Thompson revealed to her followers that she had experienced a “dance with death twice” while in hospital due to complications during the birth of her son Leo-Hunter, with the baby also having to be treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

On Christmas Day, she shared a heartfelt post in which she paid tribute to the NHS staff who “worked through the night to save my life”.

Thompson appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters, while partner Libbey joined the cast in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple became engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.

