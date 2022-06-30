Louise Thompson reveals she still gets ‘agonising pain’ after traumatic birth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louise Thompson has revealed she struggles to climb stairs without feeling exhausted and still experiences “agonising pain” following the traumatic birth of her son.

The Made In Chelsea star, 32, has been open about her health struggles and PTSD diagnosis after suffering complications while giving birth to her son Leo-Hunter, with her partner Ryan Libbey, late last year.

In an emotional update shared on her Instagram story on Thursday, she said she “just wants someone to fix me”.

The reality TV personality previously said she experienced a ‘dance with death twice’ while in hospital (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Thompson posted a photo of herself with her arm covering her eyes with a caption saying she had “a good day yesterday followed by a bad day today”.

The TV star continued: “When I spoke to my psychiatrist she told me to make sure that any physical health doctors I see take my concerns seriously.

“I don’t want to just be labelled as ‘mentally unwell’ – I feel that I’m often overlooked now.”

She explained that she had recently received some blood test results back which showed that “quite a few” of her levels were “either too high or too low”, describing the news as “incredibly triggering”.

Thompson reflected on how her life has changed since the complicated birth, saying: “Pre my traumatic experience and spending all that time in hospital I was super healthy working out 4 times a week and living a good life.

“Now I can hardly climb a set of stairs without feeling exhausted. I get the worst agonising pain too. I just want someone to fix me.”

She shared another image of her looking emotional and added that her “poor body and brain are all over the place”.

Thompson also asked her fans if anyone had experience taking her particular mental health medications as she noted that at times she feels “very overwhelmed and sad” and then will suddenly feel “totally numb again”.

Ahead of Christmas, Thompson revealed to her followers that she had experienced a “dance with death twice” while in hospital due to complications during the birth of her son Leo-Hunter, with the baby also having to be treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

On Christmas Day, she shared a heartfelt post in which she paid tribute to the NHS staff who “worked through the night to save my life”.

Thompson appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters, while partner Libbey joined the cast in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple became engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.