Louise Thompson back in hospital after receiving ‘alarming blood results’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Louise Thompson back in hospital after receiving ‘alarming blood results’

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 11.31am
Louise Thompson is back in hospital after “alarming blood test results” seven months on from the traumatic birth of her son (PA)
Louise Thompson is back in hospital after “alarming blood test results” seven months on from the traumatic birth of her son (PA)

Louise Thompson is back in hospital after “alarming blood test results” – seven months on from the traumatic birth of her son.

Her partner Ryan Libbey, 31, shared the update on his Instagram story, saying he did not know “how serious” the situation is but it feels “devastating” to be sat outside a hospital waiting room again.

It comes hours after Made In Chelsea star Thompson, 32, provided an emotional update on her health struggles and said she “just wants someone to fix me”.

The Nespresso Nominees Party for the BAFTA Film Awards Arrivals – London
The reality TV personality previously said she experienced a ‘dance with death twice’ while in hospital  (Ian West/PA)

Libbey shared a selfie from the hospital waiting room and wrote: “Just as I thought I was approaching a time period where I could focus some energy into my own therapy and healing, Louise unfortunately still struggles with various things every single day and some of those symptoms are worsening.

“We’re now back at the hospital (this time private as we’ve been so let down by the NHS) because Louise has received some alarming blood test results.

“At this moment I don’t know how serious this is, but it feels devastating to be sat outside a hospital waiting room, seven months on from Louise giving birth.”

The Made in Chelsea star continued: “I’m holding on by a thread. Trying to work, keep business alive, earn money to support Louise and Leo, trying to keep up with my own ambitions (and failing).

“It’s not like me to share stories like this but I feel so s*** at the moment. Maybe this unload will help.”

Thompson has been open about her health battle and PTSD after suffering complications while giving birth to her son Leo-Hunter late last year.

Ahead of Christmas, the TV personality revealed she had a “dance with death twice”, with her newborn baby also having to be treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the time.

On Wednesday, she revealed she struggles to climb stairs without feeling exhausted and still experiences “agonising pain”.

Thompson posted a photo of herself with her arm covering her eyes with a caption saying she had “a good day yesterday followed by a bad day today”.

The TV star continued: “When I spoke to my psychiatrist she told me to make sure that any physical health doctors I see take my concerns seriously.

“I don’t want to just be labelled as ‘mentally unwell’ – I feel that I’m often overlooked now.”

She said she recently got some blood test results back which showed “quite a few” of her levels were “either too high or too low”, describing the news as “incredibly triggering”.

Thompson reflected on how her life has changed since giving birth, saying: “Pre my traumatic experience and spending all that time in hospital I was super healthy working out 4 times a week and living a good life.

“Now I can hardly climb a set of stairs without feeling exhausted. I get the worst agonising pain too. I just want someone to fix me.”

She shared another image of herself looking emotional and added that her “poor body and brain are all over the place”.