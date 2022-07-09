Pearl Jam pay homage to UK rock music during their biggest-ever London show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pearl Jam pay homage to UK rock music during their biggest-ever London show

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 2.29am
Pearl Jam performing on stage during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London
Pearl Jam performing on stage during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London

Pearl Jam have played their biggest-ever London show as they kicked-off the final weekend of Hyde Park gigs.

Frontman Eddie Vedder told the 60,000-strong crowd that they were the “best crowd we’ve ever had” in the UK, as a warm summer evening at the British Summer Time (BST) festival gave way to mass sing-a-longs.

The US grunge stars paid homage to the country they were performing in, slotting in Black Sabbath riffs and Sex Pistols choruses into their own numbers, and playing a Public Image Limited cover.

After opening with the catchy Better Man, the only song from 1994’s Vitalogy album contained in the setlist, Vedder seemed genuinely choked as he greeted the sea of people for the first time on Friday evening.

Pearl Jam Hyde Park BST
Pearl Jam’s Hyde Park headlining slot was their biggest-ever show in London (Ian West/PA)

He recalled the band coming to the UK to mix their debut album, the 1991 grunge classic Ten, and spending time in London, visiting Camden in the north of the city to buy bootleg tapes.

One of the tapes Vedder said he purchased and “wore out” due to playing it so often was alternative rock band Pixies’ Live At Brixton – the main support act on Friday.

“To share a stage with them, in this country, in this town – that feels special,” the Chicagoan told fans.

It is a credit to the Seattle band’s refusal to become a greatest hits touring act that they ensured there were plenty of songs from the latter half of their career during the 22-song set.

They played three songs from Gigaton, their climate change-focused latest record, including Quick Escape, which came with a twist as they swung into God Save The Queen to end.

The show properly took flight with the arrival of Even Flow, one of the singles off multi-million selling Ten that showed off its mass lyrical appeal.

Fan-favourite Daughter soon followed, with Vedder’s distinctive deep vocal performance enticing the crowd to join in the singing before the song morphed into a funk-style jam led by guitarist Mike McCready.

Vedder was in a playful mood during the evening, taking a jibe at the fans in the hospitality stand – “We’d like to say hello to the Wimbledon section” – and likening the “beautiful” pink-flooded sunset to something akin to a drug trip.

There were also political messages, rallying against gun manufacturers following a spate of mass shootings in America and arguing it should be a “criminal offence” to spread misinformation.

Thankfully, the band of three decades – made up by rhythm guitar player Stone Gossard, bassist Jeff Ament and drummer Matt Cameron – let the music do most of the talking, with Porch and its extended solo a particular high point of the night.

McCready’s plucking brooded and lingered, incorporating Jimi Hendrix-esque reverb while Vedder ran to and from each side of the lengthy Great Oak Stage, looking far fitter than the average 57-year-old.

Pearl Jam Hyde Park BST
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder leads the band during their Hyde Park performance (Ian West/PA)

The British connection was referenced again during the encore as Vedder played with Simon Townshend, the younger brother of The Who guitarist Pete Townshend, duetting on the guest’s 1983 song I’m The Answer.

Emotion-dripped versions of Jeremy and Alive helped bring the encore to a boil as those gathered fired every word back.

One colossal rendition of Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World later – with tennis ace John McEnroe back for another appearance on the guitar at Hyde Park following his cameo with Eagles – and the band wrapped-up their two-hour set.

The good news for those with any lungs and stamina left is that the five-piece play again on Saturday evening at the same venue, before new wave band Duran Duran close this year’s BST on Sunday evening.

The festival has seen Adele sell-out two nights, while Sir Elton John and The Rolling Stones have also played to huge audiences.

Along with Pixies, Pearl Jam were supported by Cat Power, White Reaper, The Murder Capital, The Glorious Sons, Simon Townshend, La Luz, Sick Joy, October Drift, Fatherson, Life, Dream Nails, and Daytime TV.

