Love Island winners announce shock split

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 11.22am Updated: July 13 2022, 11.30am
Liam Reardon and Millie Court won Love Island last year (Ian West/PA)
Liam Reardon and Millie Court won Love Island last year (Ian West/PA)

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have announced their break-up less than a year after winning Love Island.

The couple beat Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to be crowned the winners of the ITV2 reality dating show last summer and split the £50,000 prize money.

Former Asos buyer’s administrator Court, from Essex, revealed the shock news minutes before former brick-layer Reardon, from Wales, posted a similar message on his Instagram story.

Court said: “To avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated.

“It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next.”

Reardon said they had been “so lucky to come into each other’s lives”, describing their journey as “incredible”.

He added: “We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

The couple came close to splitting on the show last year after Reardon was unfaithful while away in Casa Amor with fellow contestant Lillie Haynes.

After winning the seventh series of the romantic reality show, the couple bought an apartment in Essex.

