In pictures: Famous faces who appeared at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Comic-Con returned in person for the first time in two years, attracting a stack of Hollywood A-listers who appeared to promote various upcoming projects.

Here are some of the famous faces that appeared in San Diego over the weekend.

Hugh Grant spoke during a panel for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on day one of the international festival (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Sir Patrick Stewart attended the Star Trek Universe to promote the final series of Picard (Richard Shotwell/AP)

British Star Michaela Coel attends a panel for Marvel Studios to promote the upcoming Black Panther sequel (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie attended a panel for Netflix’s The Sandman on day three (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Director James Gunn (left), Chris Pratt (centre left), Karen Gillan (centre right), and Pom Klementieff (right) promote upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 (Richard Shotwell/AP)

British actor Will Poulter also appeared as part of the Marvel panel to promote Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Shang Chi star Simu Liu was part of the Funko: Pop Talk Live! Panel on day 4 of Comic-Con (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Morfydd Clark plays elvish queen Galadriel in the new Lord Of The Rings spinoff (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Dwayne Johnson appeared shrouded in smoke, with electricity crackling, as he entered the stage to promote his DC blockbuster Black Adam (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Lucy Liu brandished a large staff as she entered Hall H for the Shazam! Fury Of The Gods DC panel (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Paul Rudd appeared onstage at the Marvel ‘mega-panel’ on Saturday to promote Ant-Man: Quantumania due for release in February 2023 (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Keanu Reeves appeared to discuss plans for his BZRKR series and also tease John Wick 4 (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Terry Crews appeared to promote new horror spinoff Tales Of The Walking Dead (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Evangeline Lilly appeared onstage at the Marvel ‘mega-panel’ on Saturday to promote Ant-Man: Quantumania due for release in February 2023 (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Chris Pine attends a panel for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Ben Stiller poses for a portrait to promote Severance on day one of Comic-Con (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Director Kevin Smith poses for a portrait to promote Clerks III on day three of Comic-Con (Chris Pizzello/AP)