Love Island star Laura Anderson splits from partner Dane Bowers

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 4.23pm
Dane Bowers and Laura Anderson (Ian West/PA)
Dane Bowers and Laura Anderson (Ian West/PA)

Love Island star Laura Anderson has announced she has split from her partner Dane Bowers.

The reality TV personality shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Friday, saying that the couple had decided they were “just not right for each other”.

Anderson also said she will be moving back to the UK, after previously relocating to Dubai with the 42-year-old Another Level singer.

National Television Awards 2021
Reality TV star Anderson said the couple had decided they were ‘just not right for each other’ (Ian West/PA)

Writing on her Instagram Stories, she said: “Just to let all of my beautiful support on here know that unfortunately Dane and I have decided to separate. Thank you all for your continued support.

“Sadly we’re just not right for each other but I do wish him nothing but love.

“I will be moving back to the UK as soon as I can. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s make it count.”

She reportedly met and began dating Bowers in 2017 but they later split due to him seeing someone else.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 and have shared updates on their lives together over the past year.

Anderson was a runner-up on the 2018 series of Love Island along with Paul Knops.

