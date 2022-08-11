EastEnders star joins cast of ITV police drama The Tower for series two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

EastEnders star joins cast of ITV police drama The Tower for series two

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 12.35pm
Tamzin Outhwaite (Ian West/PA)
Former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite will star in the second series of The Tower.

Titled Death Message, the season will be based on the second book in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels and was adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, whose credits include Homeland and 24.

Outhwaite, who departed BBC soap EastEnders in 2019 21 years after debuting as Mel Owen, will join the cast of the police procedural as Cathy Teel.

Irish actress Niamh Cusack, best known for starring in Heartbeat, will also join the show as Claire Mills alongside Ella Smith as DC Elaine Lucas.

They will join Gemma Whelan who returns as DS Sarah Collins and Tahirah Sharif, who was recently nominated for a supporting actress Bafta for her performance as PC Lizzie Adama.

Also returning are Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw.

Trainspotting and 28 Days Later actor Stuart McQuarrie also joins the cast in the role of Sarah’s new boss, DCI Jim Fedden.

Gentleman Jack
Gemma Whelan (Danny Lawson/PA)

Harbinson said: “It’s a tribute to the quality of Kate’s novels and her complex female characters that we have been able to attract these three brilliant actresses to The Tower.”

The series is filming in the North West of England.

Mammoth Screen and Windhover Films will produce the four-part drama in association with ITV Studios.

Author London is a former Metropolitan Police officer who finished her career working as part of a major investigation team on the homicide and serious crime command.

