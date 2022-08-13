Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide announce plans for their own road trip show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide announce plans for their own road trip show

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 12.17pm
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti (Ian West/PA)
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti (Ian West/PA)

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced they are to present their own spin-off show where they will go on road trips to their home countries.

During Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast on Saturday, the couple unveiled the upcoming project with ITV2 which will see them travel to Italy and Turkey to meet each other’s families and explore their cultures.

The Turkish actress from Essex, 27, and Italian business owner, also 27, won over Love Island viewers as their fiery relationship evolved during the eight-week series.

Love Island
Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti won over viewers with their fiery relationship during the series (Yui Mok/PA)

Announcing the news, Sanclimenti told The Big Breakfast show: “We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey.

“So one week in Italy, one week in Turkey and we’re going to be on ITV2 so it’s going to be like our own programme.”

Culculoglu added that viewers will also get to see them cook for each other as well as argue passionately, which became their hallmark during the ITV dating series.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news but no further details have been unveiled.

Following the finale of Love Island, ITV revealed they had been the clear winners of the public vote with 63.7%.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second place with 14.5%, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope took third place with 11.8%, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came fourth, scoring 10.1%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]