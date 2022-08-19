Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth child

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 9.41pm
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato (PA)
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato (PA)

Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their fourth child.

The jazz singer and Argentinian actress shared identical posts to Instagram holding their baby daughter’s foot.

“From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Buble.

“You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad,” they captioned the photo.

Stars including British TV chef Gordon Ramsay congratulated the pair.

The couple revealed their pregnancy in February, captioning pictures of their family in a snowy ski resort: “Ooops! We did it again.”

Ms Lopilato showed off her bump in a music video for Buble’s song I’ll Never Not Love You, in which they recreated famous romantic movie scenes together.

The pair are also parents to children Noah, Vida and Elias.

Buble took a two-year hiatus from music following his eldest son Noah’s diagnosis with cancer, aged three, in November 2016.

After the youngster was given the all-clear in 2017, Buble wrote a song – Forever Now – about his children.

The crooner previously admitted thinking he would not make another album after he and Ms Lopilato announced their son was ill.

