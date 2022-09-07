Andrea Bocelli to release Christmas album with son and daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrea Bocelli to release Christmas album with son and daughter

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 12.03am
Andrea Bocelli is releasing a Christmas album with his children Matteo and Virginia (Giovanni De Sandre/PA)
Andrea Bocelli is releasing a Christmas album with his children Matteo and Virginia (Giovanni De Sandre/PA)

Andrea Bocelli is collaborating with his son and daughter to release their first album together which is also a Christmas one.

Titled A Family Christmas, it sees the Italian tenor, 63, teaming up with his son, Matteo, 24 and 10-year-old daughter Virginia, on existing festive favourites and new songs, with the album also featuring solo tracks, duets and trio performances.

The first single to be released, on September 8, is The Greatest Gift, which features all three family members and is a brand new song written and arranged for the album.

The album cover for A Family Christmas, being released in October by Decca/Capitol Records (PA)

It is the first appearance for Virginia on an album after the youngster took to the stage with her father to perform Hallelujah during 2020’s Believe In Christmas concert, which was livestreamed from Italian opera house Teatro Regio di Parma.

On A Family Christmas, she provides the opening to Away In A Manger and Over The Rainbow, and performs solo on When Christmas Comes To Town.

The family said: “We are offering our small, intimate and heartfelt gift to anyone who wishes to enjoy the soundtrack of Christmas in the Bocelli home”.

Matteo has followed his father into the world of music, launching a solo career having signed to Capitol Records in 2019.

Platinum Jubilee
Andrea Bocelli performs during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace (PA)

He featured on Andrea’s 2018 album Si, duetting with his father on the song Fall On Me.

The pair duet on the upcoming Christmas album for Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, and he sings with sister Virginia on Happy Xmas (War Is Over), as well as closing the album with a solo performance of I’ll Be Home For Christmas.

He said: “Singing these songs together, feeling the holiday warmth with my family is something really special. That’s what Christmas is about – making memories together to cherish forever.

“It’s really exciting to think that people will have a copy of our album sitting wrapped under the tree.”

Andrea Bocelli: Believe In Christmas – Encore
Bocelli performs with his daughter in 2021 (Luca Rossetti/Andrea Bocelli Foundation/PA)

Andrea, who was part of the line-up for the BBC’s Platinum Party At The Palace concert this year, added: “I think there is nothing more beautiful than making music with your kids, I consider it a privilege.”

The father of three returns to the UK and Ireland this month and for October with tour dates and performances in Dublin, London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, Birmingham and Sheffield.

The 13-track festive album, A Family Christmas, is due for release on October 21 via Decca/Capitol Records.

0