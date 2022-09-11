Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 3.06am
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Harrison Ford became visibly emotional at Disney’s D23 Expo as he debuted a teaser trailer for the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

The veteran actor was joined onstage by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who appears alongside him in the film, at the convention in Anaheim, California.

The short trailer, which is yet to be released to the public, showed multiple action sequences, which included Ford riding a horse through New York City and onto the subway tracks.

The horseback chase is believed to have been filmed in Glasgow, Scotland, after a body double for Ford was seen riding through the streets last year during filming.

Other scenes in the trailer also appeared to show a younger, de-aged version of the world-famous fictional archaeologist.

Filming in Glasgow
The horseback chase is believed to have been filmed in Glasgow, Scotland, after a body double for Ford was seen riding through the streets last year during filming (PA)

“Thank you…for giving us the opportunity to make these films for you,” Ford told convention audiences, his voice wavering.

“I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic.

“Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure but they’re also about heart.

“We have a really human story to tell as well, a movie that will kick your ass.”

The as-yet untitled film, which will feature a score by legendary composer John Williams, will be released on June 30 2023.

It comes more than 40 years after Ford first played the role in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.

