Anton Du Beke to star on Strictly live tour judging panel for first time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anton Du Beke is set to join Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour for the first time.

The live tour will return in January next year, with 31 shows taking place across the UK.

Former Strictly professional dancer turned judge Du Beke will join two of his fellow judges on the tour along with many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series, which launched on BBC One last week.

Anton Du Beke will join the judging panel on the Strictly Live Tour for the very first time (BBC/PA)

Speaking about the upcoming tour, 56-year-old Du Beke said: “I’m so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK.”

The 2023 tour will once again be directed by Revel Horwood, 57, who has been a judge on the hit BBC dancing competition since its inception in 2004.

Revel Horwood said: “I’m thrilled to be back directing and judging the 2023 tour.

“This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild!

“With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: Fab-u-lous!”

Strictly’s current head judge Ballas, 62, will be completing the live tour judging panel. Speaking about the new tour, she said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us.

“It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

The tour, which will help celebrate the 20th series of the star-studded show, will also feature the Strictly live band when it kicks off at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on January 20.

The show will then work its way around some of the UK’s largest entertainment venues, including Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, the AO Arena in Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, London’s O2 Arena, SSE Arena Belfast and culminating at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on February 12.

The host of the 2023 live tour has been announced as former Strictly professional Janette Manrara, who said: “I’m so excited to be returning to host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour.

“It is the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing all we love about the TV series to hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.”

Former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara will host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour (Trevor Leighton/PA)

Manrara, 38, began presenting Strictly spin off It Takes Two in 2021 alongside Rylan Clark after Zoe Ball announced she would be stepping down from the programme after a decade.

After the first week of the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing, actor Will Mellor and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin are currently in joint first place on the leaderboard.

The live tour arena audiences will not only watch the Strictly stars in action, but will also be granted the power to decide who wins the coveted glitterball trophy at the end of each live show.

The tour judges will offer their dancing wisdom, advice and scores for each performance, but the audience will vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes that will decide the winner.

Further casting announcements for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour are expected in due course.