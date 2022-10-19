Mel Giedroyc pulls out of Mother Goose pantomime tour citing ‘personal reasons’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mel Giedroyc has pulled out of the upcoming touring production of the pantomime Mother Goose due to “personal reasons”.

The former Great British Bake Off host, 54, was due to star alongside Sir Ian McKellen and comedian John Bishop in the festive show.

She said in a statement: “Due to personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the forthcoming production of Mother Goose.

Sir Ian McKellen stars as Mother Goose in the production (Yui Mok/PA)

“I am thankful to the producers of the show for being so understanding and wish everyone involved in the production a fantastic tour throughout the UK and Ireland.

“Now, more than ever we all need a bit of joy, and I can’t wait to see it myself. I know it is going to be fantastic.”

Presenter, comedian and actress Giedroyc was due to play the Goose in the pantomime written by Coronation Street’s Jonathan Harvey and directed by Cal McCrystal.

Confirming the part was being recast, the production added: “Everyone in the show sends love and best wishes to Mel and her family.”

The play tells the story of Mother Goose and her husband Vic, who run an animal sanctuary and live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams department store, but the sudden arrival of a goose causes upheaval.

The show is due to open at the Theatre Royal Brighton from December 3 to 11 before a West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre between December 15 and January 29.

The show will also star Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill, Sharon Ballard as Evil Fairy Malignia and Karen Mavundukure as Good Fairy Encanta.