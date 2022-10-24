Johnny Depp to tour UK with rock band Hollywood Vampires next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Depp to tour UK with rock band Hollywood Vampires next summer

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 10.03am
Hollywood Vampires (Ross Halfin/earMUSIC/PA)
Hollywood Vampires (Ross Halfin/earMUSIC/PA)

Johnny Depp will embark on a UK tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires next summer, it has been announced.

The rock supergroup – which consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Depp – was previously forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the pandemic.

After a couple of years of delays, the band along with guitarist Tommy Henriksen will return to play shows across the UK in July 2023.

Johnny Depp in London
Actor Johnny Depp at the Royal Albert Hall, London, appearing alongside Jeff Beck (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

This comes after Hollywood star Depp has gone back to the music world following his high-profile defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

As jurors deliberated in his US defamation case, who ultimately found in Depp’s favour, the actor performed in UK shows with rock veteran Jeff Beck.

The pair later announced a joint album, titled 18, which featured two original compositions alongside a number of classic rock covers.

With the Hollywood Vampires, the group traditionally plays songs in tribute to the “great lost heroes of music” as well as their own original material from their 2015 self-titled debut album and their 2019 release Rise.

Speaking about the new tour, Cooper said: “Well, it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of Covid.

“Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe’s in Aerosmith and I’m in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour. And, we are going to be doing that, next summer coming up, 2023.

“I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.

“I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around! It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys.

“We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!”

Perry added: “Next Summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again!

“We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond.

“The excitement builds as we countdown the days! See you all then…remember, leave the garlic at home!”

The UK tour will kick off in Scarborough on July 5, with stops in Swansea, Manchester, London and Birmingham before ending in Glasgow on July 12.

This will follow after a string of tour dates across Europe including Germany, France and Switzerland.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 28 2022 at 10am.

