David Beckham praises Lionesses for inspiring daughter Harper to play football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Beckham praises Lionesses for inspiring daughter Harper to play football

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 1.27pm
David Beckham and daughter Harper in the stands during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, quarter final (John Walton/PA)
David Beckham and daughter Harper in the stands during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, quarter final (John Walton/PA)

David Beckham will appear in a video tribute at the Pride Of Britain Awards to applaud the impact the Lionesses have had on women’s football – including for his daughter Harper.

England’s winning Euro 2022 team will be honoured with an Inspiration Award at this year’s ceremony for “galvanising” the nation and providing a generation with “new role models”.

Former England captain Beckham, 47, will appear in a video message at the awards to pay tribute to the triumphant team – praising their commitment, drive and talent.

Beckham reflected on watching the tournament while on holiday, with his 11-year-old daughter Harper regularly joining him.

He said: “Thank you very much girls for inspiring my daughter and making her kick a ball around again ­­with her dad.

“For me personally, having a daughter, I want her to look up to inspiring people… They inspired a whole generation, a new generation.

“The amount of girls I was seeing in parks playing football, my daughter wanted to go out and play. That’s how inspiring it was for our nation.”

Beckham added that it was an “incredibly proud moment” to see the girls bring it home, “especially as an ex-England captain”.

He said: “It was an unbelievable moment. I was proud, we were all proud, because as you all know we tried many times to bring it home, and we couldn’t do it.

“But we knew what it would mean to the country, and to our fans, and to the game.

“To do it now, in our country, in front of our fans, I don’t think as a player there is any better moment to do it.”

In the tribute, schoolgirls will appear to thank the Lionesses while ex-England footballer and pundit Ian Wright will praise the team’s “focus” and “quiet confidence”.

Ian Wright File Photo
Football pundit Ian Wright (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wright added: “We won on the biggest stage and in front of a home crowd. The tournament will forever be remembered for iconic moments including Alessia Russo’s back-heel and Georgia Stanway’s rocket.”

Lionesses Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Ellie Roebuck, Fran Kirby, Hannah Hampton, Jill Scott, Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Rachel Daly will all be walking the red carpet at London’s Grosvenor House on Monday.

They will join a plethora of famous faces gathered to hail the ­extraordinary achievements of ordinary people, before collecting their own award.

The Pride of Britain judges said: “This was a sporting moment that stood out for all the right reasons, brought to us by a team that encapsulates the very best of what it means to be British and at the top of their game.

“The Lionesses are a team we can all be proud of – on and off the pitch.”

The Daily Mirror Pride Of Britain Awards will be broadcast on ITV on October 27 at 8pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Mikhail Baryshnikov attending the 45th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall in 2018 in New York City (Alamy/PA)
Baryshnikov honours ‘insanely brave’ Putin opponent Navalny
Rubens’ Salome Presented With The Severed Head Of Saint John The Baptist (Sothebys/PA)
Rubens masterpiece leads collection of Baroque paintings going under the hammer
Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)
TV drama Industry confirmed for third series
David Tennant (BBC Studios/PA)
Doctor Who to launch on Disney+ globally
Tyson Fury at British Grove Studios last month for the recording of Sweet Caroline (Warner Music/PA)
Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (BBC)
Giovanni Pernice takes Anton Du Beke to his Sicilian home in new BBC series
Hunter McQueen is played by Theo Graham (Channel 4/PA)
Hunter McQueen set to return to Hollyoaks with a ‘bang’ for family wedding
Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over ‘unacceptable’ remarks
Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son was involved in a truck collision (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son involved in truck collision
Chris Tarrant (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Chris Tarrant on getting flat for Ukraine family who ‘enhanced’ his home life

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
David Beckham and daughter Harper in the stands during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, quarter final (John Walton/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented