BBC presenter Victoria Fritz explains change of surname to Valentine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC presenter Victoria Fritz explains change of surname to Valentine

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 10.24am
BBC Breakfast studios (Dan Walker/PA)
BBC Breakfast studios (Dan Walker/PA)

BBC Breakfast presenter Victoria Valentine has explained why she changed her surname from Fritz.

Appearing on the BBC’s flagship morning programme on Wednesday alongside regular host Jon Kay, a number of viewers took to social media to question why she was using a different surname to the one they are used to.

In a lengthy blog post, which she shared on Twitter, she addressed the matter, saying she had changed her surname from Fritz, her married name, because her marriage had broken down and the name “no longer fits”.

Introducing the statement, she wrote: “Hello. You may notice a little change today. If you are wondering why, here are a few words.”

She went on to explain: “The reasons for the breakdown of my marriage are private.

“And, as I’ve discovered, via the inordinate number of conversations, apps, books, social media feeds, podcasts, seminars, webinars and every other resource I’ve exhausted in an entirely cliched Millennial bid to grapple with my world dissolving, those reasons no longer define me.

“Call me old-fashioned, but airing dirty laundry is undignified at the best of times. Plus, I have two wonderful young children to consider. Protecting their wellbeing and right to a private life will always be my priorities.

“Yet, however private I wish to keep my private life, there is an aspect of it that will always remain as much in public hands as it is in my own. And that is my name.”

The mother-of-two continued: “Here’s the rub. It no longer fits. It doesn’t fit the person that has emerged nor does it truthfully describe the future ahead of me. In the re-casting and the re-crafting, I’ve discovered my name matters. And so I am changing it.”

She said that she knew she “couldn’t go back” to her maiden name, which she doesn’t name in her piece, as to her it felt “emotionally regressive, stunting, depressing and quite frankly, anti-feminist”.

The presenter explained this led her to take her “Dubliner mother’s name” in all aspects of her life going forward, including personal and professional.

She added: “I’m taking it in tribute to the Irish strength and solidarity that has scaffolded me as I quietly rebuilt” and as she feels it sounds “epic” and that idea “sounds pretty damn good as loose plans for the future go”.

The presenter was married to Dan Fritz for 11 years and they had two children together.

In 2016, she gave birth to one of her children after reading the business news on BBC Breakfast with fellow presenter Sally Nugent acting as her birthing partner when she went into early labour until her husband could arrive at the hospital.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Billy Eichner (PA)
Billy Eichner said Leslie Jordan ‘paved the way’ for LGBT community
Lola Pearce has received a heart breaking brain tumour diagnosis ( BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders’ Lola Pearce receives heartbreaking brain tumour diagnosis
Adele has released the music video for her song I Drink Wine (Matt Crossick/PA)
Adele releases new music video for I Drink Wine
Little Simz attending the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz ‘shows you can be your authentic self in the music industry’
French painter Pierre Soulages next to one of his works at the Pompidou Centre in Paris (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)
Famed French painter of black Pierre Soulages dies aged 102
Rihanna has confirmed the release of a long-awaited new song (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna confirms release of long-awaited new song
Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri (PA/Ian West)
Andrew Le Page gets sign language tattoo for Love Island girlfriend Tasha Ghouri
Music festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Me Too movement has not penetrated music industry, inquiry told
Broughty Ferry farmers market
Chutneys, pies and fudge on menu as new farmers' market hits Broughty Ferry this…
difficult customers.
Tayside and Fife restaurant owners call out customers' unrealistic expectations amid James Corden row

Most Read

1
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Street View.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Brian Taylor.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Nick has issued a warning to other travellers after a misunderstanding with the passport office led to his wife getting trapped in Thailand. Picture shows; Nick Holt and his wife Kajitpan Nampila. Braco, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Nick Holt Date; 26/10/2022
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Perth Sheriff Court.....file pic 2008. Thomas Devers leaving court. Stole from his mother. (Please see Gordon Currie story 01738 446766). NO BYLINE TO BE USED WITH IMAGE. COPYRIGHT: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tel. 01738 623350 / 07775 852112.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

A boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Balbeggie Street. Image: Google
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Lochgelly South Primary School. Image: Google Street View.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
BBC Breakfast studios (Dan Walker/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier News - Dundee - Matteo Bell story, CR0039132 Leisure and Culture are doing a press call to announce a new wave of support for Ukrainians coming to Dundee. The offer includes 12-weeks of free access to gyms and swimming pools, activities for kids and addimng Ukrainian books to Dundee library. Picture Shows; Natalia Liamina enjoying a skating session, Dundee Ice Arena, Dayton Way, Dundee, 26th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented