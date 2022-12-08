Mario Falcone discusses IVF, miscarriage heartbreak and second baby joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mario Falcone discusses IVF, miscarriage heartbreak and second baby joy

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 4.28pm
Mario Falcone (Ian West/PA)
Mario Falcone (Ian West/PA)

Mario Falcone, whose wife Becky suffered a miscarriage following their first round of IVF treatment, said men do not understand the “toll it takes” on a woman’s body and emotions.

The reality TV star, who previously appeared in The Only Way Is Essex, has toddler Parker Jax with Becky, whom he married in a ceremony in Sorrento, Italy, this summer.

Falcone, 34, described the couple’s struggle to conceive a second child, while appearing on his sister Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, alongside their other sister Giorgina.

He said: “When we were trying for baby two, with this added pressure we felt like we were letting Parker down, that he was so ready for a sibling when he’s around his cousins and then comes home and says ‘Why haven’t I got a brother or a sister’.

“And that kills you, it literally kills you inside because you’re like ‘I can give you anything you want as my son, but this is the one thing I actually can’t give you’.

“So we both felt really guilty as time was flying by, it was getting a lot worse, putting a bit of pressure on our relationship and stuff as well.”

Falcone said the process of getting to the stage where Becky could have an embryo transfer was “months”, but she eventually fell pregnant with baby number two after her first round of IVF.

He said: “She finally fell pregnant with IVF, we had one thing at seven weeks where she had a bleed, but we went to have it checked and everything was fine.

“Then about a week and a half later it happened again and we went in for a scan thinking it was all going to be fine, but it wasn’t, she had a miscarriage.

“That was probably the hardest thing I think that we’ve had to deal with in our relationship, because it’s the disappointment of yourselves, because we got really excited about telling our families at Christmas – we had these little cards made that unfortunately came the next day.”

Falcone said men do not see “how hard it is” when a woman suffers a miscarriage.

He said: “I saw Becky broken and I think that’s the only time in our relationship where I haven’t been able to lift her. I felt like I couldn’t lift her out of that and that was really hard.

“As men we don’t actually realise the toll it takes on your body, but more importantly your emotions, and how much even though we feel disappointed, times that by a million (for her).”

The couple decided to take time out to enjoy their wedding in the summer as the joy about the prospect of having another baby had “become a burden,” Falcone said.

“It had taken centre stage of everything in our lives and there is so much good in our lives that we weren’t focusing on and we were putting so much emphasis on having another baby that it just became really unenjoyable,” he said.

Falcone said after the wedding they tried IVF again without medication and it “didn’t work at all” but the third time Becky fell pregnant – which the couple revealed in an Instagram post last week.

He said: “This time it has felt a lot more relaxed. It sort of feels like we got to recharge and re-prepare ourselves.

“Because everything felt so different this time we were a lot more confident taking Parker to the scans and when he heard the baby’s heartbeat he got excited and he saw it on the screen and it was one of those moments where it made everything that has happened in the last year and the journey and the disappointment is really worth it.

“When the next baby comes, even thought it’s been hard, we will appreciate that baby so much more.”

Falcone agreed with Fletcher, who asked if talking about fertility was harder for men than for women.

He added: “As we know, when it comes to men they do generally just struggle to speak openly, whether it be to their friends or to anybody.”

Falcone has previously credited his sister with saving his life when he struggled with depression and attempted to take his own life.

He will appear in Fletcher’s upcoming ITVBe documentary series Giovanna Fletcher: Made In Italy.

