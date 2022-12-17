Kate Hudson: It is still rare to see two women lead comedy films

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Hudson: It is still rare to see two women lead comedy films

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 12.24pm
Kate Hudson said it is still “rare” for two women to be the main leads in a comedy film (PA)
Kate Hudson said it is still “rare” for two women to be the main leads in a comedy film.

The 43-year-old actress, known for her roles in Almost Famous and How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days, famously starred opposite Anne Hathaway in romantic comedy Bride Wars about two warring friends getting married.

Hudson said during a Bafta career retrospective event, A Life In Pictures, on Friday: “I think we (have) got a long way to go. I really do.

“You have these great moments, like seeing amazing films, you know, women at the helm, Women Talking (2002). You know there’s definitely… there’s an appetite for it and space for it, but I think I look forward to the bigger space.

“I mean Wonder Woman, you’ve got Captain Marvel, like Marvel is wrapping their arms around women.

“You have The Hunger Games. Like, I think that it’s happening but, like, the two, you know, the two-women comedy, it’s just it is… it’s rare. It’s rarer.”

Hudson was asked how she copes with negative critical reaction to her romantic comedy films, which have proved a hit at the box office.

She won a Golden Globe and Bafta for Almost Famous but has been nominated for Golden Raspberry Awards (Razzies) for Fool’s Gold, My Best Friend’s Girl and Mother’s Day.

The Razzies, which “honours” the worst in movies, handing out gongs for what are deemed to be lowlights of the Hollywood year, gave Hudson the worst actress award for the 2021 musical drama film Music, which was directed by singer-songwriter Sia.

Hudson said: “It’s an interesting thing when you do them and you love them, and you see how people respond to them that they’re not as critically sort of hugged as other films.

“But, you know, then there are there’s little things that creep through and some people kind of really do honour how good it is for that kind of movie.

“Bride Wars is different. I produced it and, like, you know, wanted to, like, push… push that in the best way that I could.

“At the end of the day, it’s really in the hands of the people you’re working with – the director, the studio, the editor – and you can fight all you want and scream all you want but it’s not going to be your call.”

Hudson said she is developing a project with her friend – and creator of the hit HBO series Girls – Lena Dunham.

She also said: “Now that my kids are starting to get a little older and Covid happened… I was just with Reese (Witherspoon) the other day, who’s been one of my great friends for a long time, and she’s doing such great things for women in the industry.

“But I really want to continue… I’d like to produce all kinds of things and I’d also like to direct.”

Hudson recently starred in the comedy-mystery sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which stars Daniel Craig as suave detective Benoit Blanc.

European premiere of Glass Onion – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Daniel Craig, pictured, at the European premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (PA)

She said former James Bond star Craig was “goofy and silly” and “kind of shy” and “wanted us all to have a good time” on set.

Hudson added: “Daniel was so lovely right away. I mean, and very, I mean not what I thought… Edward (Norton) says there might be more Blanc than Bond in Daniel.

“So he set a really, really lovely kind, generous tone right off the bat.”

