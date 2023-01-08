Sir Paul McCartney ‘nearly run over’ while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Paul McCartney ‘nearly run over’ while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 4.51pm
Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary McCartney (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary McCartney (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney was almost run over on the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios while his daughter Mary filmed for her new documentary celebrating 90 years of the world famous building.

The 80-year-old Beatles star was attempting to recreate the Fab Four’s 1969 Abbey Road album cover for his daughter’s first feature-length documentary titled If These Walls Could Sing on Disney+.

Photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney told S Magazine: “The bit where the car nearly ran him over on the zebra crossing, that was so funny.

“As we were leaving (the studio), I said, ‘I’ll film you (on the crossing),’ and he went over and this car totally didn’t stop for him!”

The 53-year-old said she was “really nervous” to show her father the finished film given the Beatles had recorded most of their music at Abbey Road and had named their 11th studio album after the venue.

She said: “I took him to a cinema to watch it and kept thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, I hope he likes it.’

“The next day, I was at an event and somebody said, ‘I saw your dad and he was talking about the documentary for ages.’

“It’s somewhere he’s really passionate about so when he heard I was doing the documentary, he was really pleased and it made him think about Abbey Road again and a lot of the stories.”

Sir Paul and Linda McCartney (Alamy/PA)

Mary said it is always emotional visiting Abbey Road and “reminiscing about past times” spent with her culinary entrepreneur mother Linda McCartney, who died in 1998.

She said: “A lot of the people still working there worked with my parents and they pulled me aside and said, ‘We really remember your mum and how inclusive she was and how great she was.

“That definitely brought a tear or two to my eye on several occasions. When people were nice and went, ‘Oh God, we really liked her, she’d come into the canteen and have a cup of tea with us and have a chat,’ I kind of loved it but also it made me sad.”

The film includes special appearances from Sir Paul and his fellow Beatle Sir Ringo Starr, as well as Sir Elton John, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Liam Gallagher.

London Film Festival – The Informant premiere
Mary McCartney (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I was wondering if it was almost a bit too close to home. But I’m a huge documentary watcher. I love them and I think the ones that are successful are the ones where it’s something close to the director’s heart.

“So this definitely fits the bill. I definitely want to direct more. I don’t know what that will be, but it will need to be something I’m passionate about, like I am about Abbey Road.”

Abbey Road Studios in London has been a recording studio since Sir Edward Elgar conducted a performance there in 1931, and has welcomed the likes of Radiohead, Amy Winehouse and Adele.

The building, followed by the zebra crossing outside, was given Grade II-listed status in 2010.

