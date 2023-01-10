Nominations for 29th SAG awards to be announced on Wednesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nominations for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards will take place on Wednesday January 11, it has been announced.

The nominations will take place on Instagram live, and be read out by Emily In Paris star Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson, from HBO’s hit series The White Lotus.

They will be announced at around 3pm UK time.

🚨Attention! Set your alarm ⏰ for 10am ET / 7am PT this Wednesday Jan. 11 and watch #HaleyLuRichardson and @ashleyparklady announce our 29th SAG Awards nominees live on @sagawards IG live ✨#sagawards #ashleypark #haleylurichardson pic.twitter.com/SYMYh0Q0M9 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 9, 2023

The livestream will feature an introduction from SAG-Aftra president Fran Drescher as well as announcements by SAG award committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.

It marks the third year that the nominations have been announced exclusively via Instagram Live, with the organisation aiming to use social media to create an “authentic connection” with their audiences.

The ceremony is due to take place on Sunday February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Last year’s SAG awards saw a notable lack of British success, with UK talent being snubbed in almost every category.