Multiple Paul Rudds abound in new trailer for Ant-Man: Quantumania

Multiple Paul Rudds abound in the latest trailer for Ant-Man: Quantumania.

A new two-minute clip, released on Monday, shows Rudd’s character Scott Lang face off against the supervillain Kang The Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

The two enter into a shady deal after Rudd’s daughter Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton, is seemingly lost in the Quantum Realm.

“You are an interesting man, Scott Lang. You are an Avenger, you have a daughter, but you’ve lost a lot of time, like me,” Majors is heard to say.

Witness the beginning of a new dynasty. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania and experience it in 3D February 17. pic.twitter.com/ykhxU4wsUw — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) January 10, 2023

“We could help each other with that.”

“Who are you?” Rudd responds.

“I’m the man who can give you the one thing you want…time,” Majors replies.

The trailer shows Ant-Man split into hundreds of individual copies, some large and small and screaming out as he disintegrates, among explosive CGI battle scenes.

“We had a deal,” Rudd says, before the pair engage in a vicious fight, with Majors asking him: “You thought you could win?”

Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania, only in theaters February 17. pic.twitter.com/ufF1gmKFSL — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) January 10, 2023

“I don’t have to win, we both just have to lose,” Rudd says.

As well as Rudd, the the third instalment in the superhero franchise sees Evangeline Lilly reprise her role of The Wasp, and Michelle Pfieffer in the role of Janet Van Dyne.

Comedian Bill Murray was glimpsed in a previous trailer in a yet undisclosed villain role.

Kang the Conqueror first appeared in the first season of Marvel spin-off Loki, described as a conqueror of many worlds during the Multiversal War.

– Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is set for release on February 17 2023.