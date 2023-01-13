Christopher Dean on injury ahead of DOI launch: ‘I’m not safe off the ice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christopher Dean on injury ahead of DOI launch: ‘I’m not safe off the ice’

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 11.58am
Christopher Dean (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Christopher Dean (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Christopher Dean has said he is “not safe off the ice” as he revealed he broke his finger after falling over in a darkened room days before the launch of the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The former Olympic champion skater, 64, is still due to join the judging panel for the launch show on Sunday despite the injury to his little finger.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday, he firstly joked he had sustained the damage while attempting a fictional move from the 2007 skating satire film Blades of Glory before admitting the real cause.

He said: “It was the Iron (Lotus) from Blades of Glory. But no, it was a darkened room. I just fell over in the dark.

“Not safe off the ice I’m afraid.”

His long-term skating partner and fellow judge Jayne Torvill added that he did not tell her for a couple of days as she feels he was “annoyed with himself” about it.

They explained they have had to reconsider what he can still do on the ice as it is a “three-fingered affair now”.

Torvill added: “At first, I was afraid like if I grabbed his hand, because we’re always holding hands, I didn’t want to hurt it anymore. But he’s got a splint.”

However, she admitted she has been in a similar position as last year she fractured her wrist after slipping and putting her hand down which she said she knows you never should do.

The pair, who won gold at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo in 1984, will be joined by Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse on the show’s judging panel.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean return to the judging panel for the new series of Dancing on Ice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The new series will see 11 celebrities taking part with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returning to host the show’s 15th series.

This year’s line-up includes former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, drag queen and TV personality The Vivienne, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran, and former footballer John Fashanu.

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Towie star Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott and Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson are also among the contestants.

Torvill said all the new contestants were “terribly nervous” when they entered the show’s training bootcamp as they are immediately tasked with skating into the middle of the rink by themselves to see what they can do.

She added they had just learned that actress and Love Island star Culculoglu is not feeling well either ahead of the show’s launch but they hope she will be ready for Sunday.

Dancing On Ice begins on January 15 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

